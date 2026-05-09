Louisiana Scholastic Esports Federation Announces First State Championship Event

Baton Rouge, La., May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LASEF hosts its first statewide esports championship, bringing together top Louisiana students to compete in Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart.

The Louisiana Scholastic Esports Federation, known as LASEF, hosted its first ever State Championship this past weekend, bringing together top student competitors from across Louisiana to compete in a historic statewide event. The championship marked a defining moment for scholastic esports in the state, highlighting both competitive excellence and the growing role of esports within education.





Top Louisiana winners from the USAEL Open, also known as the United States Academic Esports League, along with champions from LASEF regional leagues, were invited to participate. This created a championship field composed of the state’s most accomplished and proven competitors.

The event featured Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, showcasing high level gameplay, student leadership, and the continued growth of esports as a structured educational activity.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: A Comeback Story

Sixteen of Louisiana’s top Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players competed in a double elimination bracket, representing schools from across the state. The competition reflected both individual skill and the strength of school based esports programs.

Early standouts included Kaeden Dunston of Woodlawn High School, a Stomp in the Swamp Champion and East Baton Rouge Esports League Champion, alongside Marcus Patterson of Woodlawn High School. Both competitors entered with established championship experience and set a competitive tone for the tournament.

The tournament quickly evolved into a test of resilience. After an early loss, John Beckman of Woodlawn High School advanced through the lower bracket, competing in a series of high pressure matches to secure a place in the Grand Finals.

The final match featured an all Woodlawn High School matchup between Beckman and Patterson. With momentum on his side, Beckman completed a comeback run and secured the championship, becoming the first LASEF Super Smash Bros. Louisiana State Champion.

Final results for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate competition were first place John Beckman of Woodlawn High School with a record of seven wins and one loss, second place Marcus Patterson of Woodlawn High School with a record of four wins and two losses, and third place Colby David of Tara High School with a record of three wins and two losses.





Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Consistency on the Track

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bracket delivered fast paced competition and standout performances from across the state. Players demonstrated consistency, timing, and adaptability across multiple races.

Adam Tore of Tara High School entered as a top seeded competitor, having previously earned multiple East Baton Rouge Esports League championships and a Stomp in the Swamp title. Throughout the tournament, Tore maintained strong performance and control, advancing through the bracket with consistency.

After a single loss, Tore responded with a series of strong finishes to close out the tournament. In the finals, he faced Caleb Hebert of Woodlawn High School, who advanced through a competitive field to reach the championship round.

Tore secured the title, becoming the first LASEF Mario Kart Louisiana State Champion.

Final results for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe competition were first place Adam Tore of Tara High School with a record of eight wins and one loss, second place Caleb Hebert of Woodlawn High School with a record of four wins and two losses, and third place Ocean Alcala of Westdale Middle School with a record of three wins and two losses.

Representation Across Louisiana

The State Championship featured students from middle schools and high schools across Louisiana, all of whom qualified through competitive league play. The event highlighted the growing reach of scholastic esports programs across the state.

From experienced high school competitors to emerging middle school players, the championship reflected a diverse and expanding esports community. Participation from multiple regions demonstrated the accessibility and continued growth of esports in educational settings.

More Than Competition: Student Driven Execution

In addition to competition, the event emphasized student involvement in operational roles. Students contributed to live stream production, tournament operations, content creation, and event coordination.

These responsibilities provided practical experience in media production, technology, and event management. The championship served as a platform for students to apply skills beyond gameplay, aligning esports participation with career readiness and workforce development.

Watch the Championship

The full championship event and highlights are available online through their Youtube , providing access for schools, families, and the broader community to view the competition.

Powered by Partnership

The success of the first LASEF State Championship was supported by partner organizations. AE Touch Technologies, based in Morgan City, Louisiana, contributed support that helped make the event possible.

Their involvement reflects ongoing collaboration between education and technology organizations, creating opportunities for students to engage with real world applications of esports and digital media.

Executive Director Statement

“This was a great event, and I am incredibly proud of our student ambassadors who helped bring it to life,” said Jeffery Harrison, Executive Director of LASEF. “What stands out the most is the growth of our federation this year. We are hearing from schools and organizations across the state who want to be part of what we are building because they see the impact.”

“One of the biggest differences with LASEF is that we create opportunities for everyone to play. Just like today, we had a diverse group of players and ambassadors coming together to compete, collaborate, and be part of something meaningful.”

“LASEF is about more than competition. It is about workforce development and creating a space where students can showcase their talents. This is just the beginning. Next year will include more online tournaments, expanded game titles, internship opportunities, and plans to host events across the state.”

“We are making an impact on students’ lives, and we look forward to continued growth.”

Additional information about LASEF programs and participation opportunities is available on their website .



About Louisiana Scholastic Esports Federation

The Louisiana Scholastic Esports Federation is dedicated to building structured esports programs across educational institutions in Louisiana. The organization focuses on competitive opportunities, leadership development, and career pathways through esports. LASEF collaborates with schools, partners, and communities to support student engagement in gaming, technology, and media. The organization is active on Facebook and Instagram and can be reached via email for inquiries at info@lasefup.org .

Contact Info

Name: Jeffery Harrison

Email: Send Email

Organization: Louisiana Scholastic Esports Federation

Website: https://lasefup.org

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