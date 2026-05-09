Asuno Launches Sleep & Energy Patches to Address Rising Consumer Demand for Wellness Solutions

NEW YORK, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asuno today announced the launch of its new line of Sleep and Energy Patches, expanding its footprint in the fast-growing wellness sector as consumers increasingly seek convenient, non-invasive ways to support rest and daily performance.

The new product line is designed to align with shifting lifestyle trends, where busy schedules, digital fatigue, and sleep challenges are driving demand for accessible wellness solutions. Asuno’s patches aim to provide an easy-to-use alternative to traditional supplements, offering targeted support for both nighttime recovery and daytime energy.

Meeting a Growing Wellness Need

Global interest in sleep optimization and sustained energy has surged in recent years, with consumers prioritizing products that integrate seamlessly into daily routines. Asuno’s latest launch reflects this trend, focusing on simplicity, portability, and consistent use.

The Sleep Patch is formulated to support relaxation and improved sleep quality, while the Energy Patch is designed to help maintain focus and vitality throughout the day. Both products use a transdermal delivery approach, allowing ingredients to be absorbed through the skin over time.

Convenience-Driven Innovation

Unlike pills or drinks, Asuno’s patches are applied directly to the skin, offering a discreet and hassle-free experience. This delivery format is gaining traction among consumers looking for alternatives that fit into modern, on-the-go lifestyles.

“Our goal is to simplify wellness,” said a spokesperson for Asuno. “People want solutions that are effective but also easy to use. These patches are designed to fit naturally into everyday life—whether you’re winding down at night or gearing up for a busy day.”

Expanding in a Competitive Market

With the global wellness market continuing to expand, Asuno is positioning itself within a category that blends convenience with functional health support. The introduction of Sleep and Energy Patches marks a strategic move to capture consumer interest in innovative delivery formats.

Industry analysts note that demand for sleep aids and energy-enhancing products remains strong, particularly among younger professionals and frequent travelers seeking flexible wellness options.

Availability

Asuno’s Sleep and Energy Patches are now available through the company’s official channels, with plans for broader distribution in the coming months.

About Asuno

Asuno is a wellness-focused brand dedicated to developing practical, user-friendly solutions that support everyday health and performance. The company emphasizes innovation, convenience, and accessibility in its product offerings.

Media Details

Company Name: ASUNO

Contact Person: Emily Rodgers

Contact Email: pr@asuno.com

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