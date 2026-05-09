CrypFine Publicly Displays Nearly 13 Million USDT in Reserves and Adds a 10 Million USDT Fund

DENVER, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrypFine, a global digital asset trading platform, today announced that nearly 13 million USDT in asset reserves are now publicly displayed on CoinMarketCap, marking another step forward in the platform’s commitment to transparency and user protection. In addition, CrypFine has established an additional 10 million USDT dedicated risk protection fund to further strengthen asset security and reinforce platform stability under a wide range of market conditions.

With exchange security now defined by reserve transparency and operational resilience, CrypFine is making security, compliance, and transparency the core pillars of its strategy. The nearly 13 million USDT in reserves publicly displayed on CoinMarketCap provides users and market participants with greater visibility into the platform’s asset base, reflecting CrypFine’s continued efforts to enhance transparency and strengthen confidence in its operations. At the same time, the platform’s additional 10 million USDT risk protection fund serves as an extra layer of financial protection designed to support users in the event of unexpected incidents or periods of heightened market volatility.

Together, these two measures form a dual-layer security framework that combines public reserve transparency with dedicated risk protection. CrypFine believes that sustainable user trust must be built not only on visible asset backing, but also on proactive safeguards that improve a platform’s ability to respond to uncertainty and protect users over the long term.

In addition to these financial protection measures, CrypFine continues to strengthen its internal risk management capabilities through enhanced monitoring systems, abnormal activity detection, upgraded operational controls, and ongoing investment in platform infrastructure. These efforts are intended to support stable operations and maintain a secure trading environment for a growing global user base.

Mando, CMO of CrypFine, stated: "We believe that trust is earned through actions, not just words. By opening our books on CoinMarketCap and backing our platform with a solid safety net, we are sending a clear message to our users: your assets are safe, visible, and protected no matter how the market moves."

As competition in the global digital asset market increasingly shifts toward trust, compliance, and security, CrypFine remains focused on advancing its broader strategy across asset transparency, user protection, risk management, and global operational development. The platform will continue investing in the infrastructure and safeguards needed to support long-term, sustainable growth.

About CrypFine

CrypFine is a next-generation global cryptocurrency trading platform dedicated to providing users with a secure, efficient, and professional digital asset trading experience. The platform offers diversified trading services, including spot and perpetual futures, and supports a broad range of major and emerging digital asset trading pairs. Powered by a self-developed high-performance matching engine, CrypFine continues to enhance execution speed, platform stability, and risk-control capabilities, with the goal of delivering a trusted trading environment for users worldwide.

Website: https://www.crypfine.com



