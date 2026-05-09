GPK DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Graphic Packaging (GPK) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 6, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Graphic Packaging To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Graphic Packaging between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Graphic Packaging Holding Company (“Graphic Packaging” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPK) and reminds investors of the July 6, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Graphic Packaging was experiencing, inter alia, significant inventory management issues, as well as significantly reduced demand and volumes and increased costs; (2) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, which were likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; (3) Defendants likewise overstated the strength and sustainability of the Company’s business model and operations, as well as its ability to weather ongoing macroeconomic headwinds; (4) accordingly, the Company’s previously issued FY 2025 financial guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on May 1, 2025, when Graphic Packaging issued a press release reporting its first quarter ("Q1") 2025 financial results. Among other results, the press release reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.51, missing consensus estimates by $0.07, and revenue of $2.12 billion, representing a 6.2% year-over-year decline, and missing consensus estimates by $10 million. The press release further revealed that the Company had negatively revised its previously issued FY 2025 net sales outlook to a range of $8.2 billion to $8.5 billion, significantly down from its prior guidance of $8.7 billion to $8.9 billion; its adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion, significantly down from its prior guidance of $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion; and its adjusted EPS outlook to a range of $1.75 to $2.25, significantly down from its prior guidance of $2.53 to $2.78. The Company blamed the negatively revised guidance on "an expectation of a 2% volume decline and $80 million of input cost inflation at the midpoint", as well as "higher macroeconomic and consumer spending uncertainty."

On this news, Graphic Packaging's stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 15.57%, to close at $21.37 per share on May 1, 2025.

On December 8, 2025, Graphic Packaging issued a press release announcing that it "plans to accelerate certain inventory reduction plans into the fourth quarter that were originally planned for 2026", and that "production curtailment is expected to impact fourth quarter operating results by $15 million, which is in addition to the $15 million relating to" certain earlier-announced curtailments. The Company further revealed that it had negatively revised its FY 2025 financial guidance again, now expecting its adjusted EBITDA "to be in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion"-significantly below its previously revised guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion-and adjusted EPS "to be in the range of $1.75 to $1.95"-significantly below its previously revised guidance of $1.80 to $2.00.

In a separate press release issued the same day, Graphic Packaging announced that Defendant Doss had "mutually agreed with [its] Board of Directors to step down from his role [as President and CEO] and as a director effective December 31, 2025."

Following these disclosures, Graphic Packaging's stock price fell $1.35 per share, or 8.66%, to close at $14.23 per share on December 9, 2025.

Then, on February 3, 2026, Graphic Packaging issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter ("Q4") and FY 2025 financial results. Among other results, Graphic Packaging reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.29, missing consensus estimates by $0.06. The Company attributed its disappointing Q4 2025 earnings results to, inter alia, lower volumes, increased costs, and inventory reduction. Further, Graphic Packaging projected a meaningful decline in adjusted EBITDA in 2026, citing "a $130 million negative impact from actions taken to reduce inventory and generate [FCF], an approximately $100 million accrual (non-cash in 2026) for a return to more normal incentive compensation, January weather and production impacts, and other largely offsetting operating items."

In the same press release, Graphic Packaging's new President and CEO, Robbert Rietbroek, announced that he had "initiated a comprehensive review of our organization structure, operations, and footprint," among other aspects of the Company's business, thereby confirming the weakness and unsustainability of its present business model and operations.

On this news, Graphic Packaging's stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 15.97%, to close at $12.42 per share on February 3, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Graphic Packaging’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Graphic Packaging class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/GPK or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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