Crypto News: Pepeto New Stage Announcement While Bitcoin Price Prediction Gets Boost From Tom Lee

Dubai, UAE, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto opened a fresh presale stage this week because the last one cleared in hours, and total capital raised now sits above $9.86 million. The number of new buyers entering each round has grown sharply, and a token that barely had name recognition at the start of the year now shows up across every major outlet. Three working products already run, 175% APY staking locks holders in, and the Binance listing is expected before the broader market catches up.

What makes this moment matter is the bitcoin price prediction from Tom Lee, who declared at Consensus Miami on May 7 that the crypto winter is over and a new "crypto spring" is forming. Lee holds a $200,000 to $250,000 target for 2026, and if BTC closes May above $76,000, that confirms a new bull market. If that plays out, every early-stage project built on Ethereum stands to gain far more than Bitcoin itself.

Pepeto Stages Sell Out as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250,000

The speed at which Pepeto rounds close tells you how near this token is to a major exchange listing. Crypto news from every past cycle shows one pattern: every time the Bitcoin price broke out of a correction, presale tokens that were already funded before the turn did not just follow. They ran multiples ahead.

Tom Lee told CNBC on May 6 that the bitcoin price prediction rally is tied to AI-driven demand and semiconductor scarcity per CCN. Lee said 2027 could deliver "one of the biggest rallies we see in our lifetime." The Bitcoin price sits at $80,200 per CoinGecko after hitting $82,500 on May 7 and getting rejected at the 200-day moving average at $82,228. BTC has not closed above that level since October 2025, and a break opens the path to $92,000 and then the $126,198 all-time high.

The data confirms the setup. In 2017 and again in 2021, tokens that were funded before the Bitcoin price turned higher delivered the returns that changed lives, because those entries happened while fear kept most buyers away. The real question is whether Pepeto is the right place to be before this bitcoin price prediction starts playing out.

Crypto News: Pepeto Crosses $9.86 Million and That Is What Serious Capital Notices First

Over $9.86 million flowed into Pepeto during the same weeks the Bitcoin price pushed through its deepest pullback. No other presale in crypto news sits where working exchange infrastructure meets meme coin reach, and that combination pulls in both retail communities and heavy wallets that need real technology before they commit.

The Pepeto narrative ties back to the Pepe universe through the God of Frogs story, and that connection created the kind of community that once pushed a single meme coin past a billion dollar valuation on name recognition alone. But what sits under that narrative is where the value lives: PepetoSwap lets users trade any token at zero cost, a bridge sends assets between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and an AI scanner checks every contract before a trade clears. The Pepe ecosystem cofounder who grew a token past $11 billion leads the team, a former Binance developer built the infrastructure, and SolidProof completed a full audit.

That explains why capital kept flowing in while the market bled, and why crypto news outlets are covering this project at once while meme coin communities pick up the name faster than anything since early SHIB. In every cycle, one project delivers the kind of distance between entry and peak that most investors search for their entire career, and a bitcoin price prediction of $250,000 combined with what Pepeto built puts this project right at that starting line.

Conclusion

The investors who build real wealth in crypto share one trait: they entered before anyone else noticed. Pepeto makes that decision easy because the trading platform alone supports large multiples from here, and there is no ceiling on the result when exchange volume, meme coin reach, and a bitcoin price prediction cycle all push in the same direction at once. One Shiba Inu buyer put $7,850 in before the Binance listing and walked out with $5.4 million fourteen months later per the New York Post.

The same pattern is forming around Pepeto today, but presale rounds are closing faster than any other project this year. Capital is flowing in at a rate 2026 has not seen anywhere else, and the Binance listing could arrive in days not months.

Visit Pepeto and Join the Presale Before the Listing

FAQs

Can Bitcoin reach $250,000 this year as Tom Lee predicts?

Tom Lee declared "crypto spring" at Consensus Miami on May 7 and holds a $200,000 to $250,000 target for 2026, with a third consecutive monthly gain in May confirming the new bull market.

How does Pepeto compare to other presales in crypto news right now?

Pepeto raised over $9.86 million with a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI scanner audited by SolidProof, with 175% APY staking and a Binance listing expected.



