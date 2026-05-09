RivvaNova Launches Transparency-First Credit Repair Service

Dallas, TX, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RivvaNova has officially launched a transparency-first credit repair service designed to help consumers better understand their credit reports and begin a documented dispute process without fake promises, overnight credit sweep claims, or guaranteed deletion language.

RivvaNova announces its transparency-first credit repair service built on education, accountability, and a documented dispute process.

RivvaNova focuses on education, accountability, and legal dispute support. The company helps clients review their credit reports and identify items that may be inaccurate, incomplete, outdated, duplicated, unverifiable, or incorrectly reported.

Unlike companies that advertise 7-day fixes or 24-hour credit sweeps, RivvaNova does not promise guaranteed removals or overnight results. Accurate, complete, and legally reported items cannot be promised for deletion.

Clients can start with $0 and are only charged after the first letters are sent out and work has been performed. Each client receives a credit report review, consultation, client portal access, and updates when dispute letters are sent.

“Our mission is to make credit repair honest, transparent, and professional,” said Obrist Buasa, founder of RivvaNova. “People deserve to know what can be challenged, what cannot be promised, and what the process really looks like.”

RivvaNova is now accepting a limited number of new clients. Consumers can learn more or begin the process by visiting https://rivvanova.com.

For clients in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, RivvaNova also offers an in-person office visit option by appointment.

RivvaNova provides credit report review, client portal access, and a professional credit repair process with $0 to start.

About RivvaNova

RivvaNova is a Dallas-based credit repair service focused on transparency, education, and documented dispute support. The company helps consumers understand their credit reports and challenge items that may be inaccurate, incomplete, outdated, duplicated, unverifiable, or incorrectly reported.

Press Inquiries

Obrist Buasa

contact@rivvanova.com

+1 470-400-0041

https://rivvanova.com

2351 W Northwest Hwy Suite 1234

Dallas, TX 75220