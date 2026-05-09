OSOR Launches Public Reserve Dashboard and Verification Interface for Its Digital Asset Framework

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSOR has launched a public-facing reserve dashboard and verification interface on its official website, giving users access to live project metrics, a published Solana contract address, and references to its proof-of-reserve and audit framework.

The website, which presents OSOR as the “Official Saudi Oil Reserve” framework, now includes a live terminal view showing reserve-related metrics, token pricing data, reserve coverage figures, and a listed contract address for the project’s on-chain asset. It also includes sections dedicated to proof of reserve, custody allocation, smart contract audit status, and compliance references.

As part of that rollout, the site displays the project’s Solana contract as osorieXXxMQ2tLBeSB7J9huB3SdadcWVGRjjEGfwKnd and presents verification-oriented materials that include dated entries for reserve attestation, custodial review, and smart contract audits. Among the audit references shown on the site are Trail of Bits dated 2026-04-12 and Halborn dated 2026-04-21, alongside reserve-attestation timestamps dated 2026-05-06.

According to the website, OSOR is being positioned as a tokenization framework tied to hydrocarbon-reserve exposure and structured around custody, audit, settlement, and transparency mechanisms. The public launch of the dashboard gives the project a more immediate and verifiable presentation layer than a standard overview page, which is the right kind of trigger for a release.

With the dashboard and verification interface now live, OSOR is using this phase of its rollout to direct market participants to its official site and public project materials for ongoing updates.

Official Channels:

Website: OSOR official website

X: @officialosor

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