Yanik Guillemette: The Economic Imperative of Digital Privacy in an Era of Surveillance

MONTREAL, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada debates the future of its digital sovereignty, tech entrepreneur and investor Yanik Guillemette is emerging as a critical voice for civil liberties. In this interview, Guillemette analyzes the systemic risks of Bill C-22 , the fragility of encryption, and why digital trust is the most undervalued asset in the Canadian economy.

Q: Yanik, why is Bill C-22 causing such friction between the tech sector and Ottawa?

Yanik Guillemette: "The friction isn't just about a single bill; it’s about a fundamental shift in how Western governments view digital surveillance. When we discuss 'lawful access,' we are often talking about introducing systemic vulnerabilities. Encryption isn't a luxury—it’s the bedrock of our financial systems, intellectual property, and critical infrastructure. Weakening it, even with good intentions, is a strategic error."

Q: Proponents of the bill argue it’s a necessary tool for law enforcement. Isn’t there a middle ground for public safety?

Yanik Guillemette: "Public safety is paramount, but we must distinguish between targeted investigations and the creation of structural weaknesses. History teaches us that surveillance powers, once expanded, almost never contract. My concern is the normalization of exceptional access. Technologies designed for 'emergencies' inevitably become standard operational tools, and in a democracy, that requires a level of transparency and proportionality we haven't yet seen."

Q: You’ve aligned with the view that there is no such thing as a 'secure backdoor.' As an investor, how do you view that technological risk?

Yanik Guillemette: "From a technical and investment standpoint, a backdoor is simply a vulnerability waiting to be exploited. Cybercriminals, hostile nation-states, and industrial spies do not respect the 'good intentions' of a government mandate. Cybersecurity is a game of minimizing the attack surface. By mandating access, we are effectively increasing the risk profile of every Canadian citizen and business. It’s a move that defies the basic logic of security architecture."

Q: Beyond civil liberties, you’ve argued that this is an economic issue. How does privacy impact Canada’s competitiveness?

Yanik Guillemette: "Trust is a currency. Canada’s growth depends on our ability to attract AI investment, cloud infrastructure, and digital finance. If we are perceived as a jurisdiction hostile to strong encryption, capital will simply move elsewhere. Entrepreneurs and international investors seek stability and security. If you compromise digital privacy, you compromise the very foundation of the modern innovation ecosystem."

Q: Critics might call these concerns alarmist. How do you define the stakes for the next decade?

Yanik Guillemette: "This isn't about paranoia; it's about governance. We are entering an era where AI and predictive analytics give institutions unprecedented visibility into human behavior. This concentration of power—whether in corporate or political hands—demands a robust counterweight. The next decade will be defined by whether our democratic safeguards can evolve as fast as our surveillance capabilities. We need an open, rigorous debate on the societal cost of metadata retention and algorithmic monitoring."

ABOUT YANIK GUILLEMETTE

Yanik Guillemette is a prominent Canadian tech entrepreneur, strategic investor, and real estate developer. With over a decade of experience navigating complex markets, including the delivery of over 300 real estate lots across Quebec, Guillemette focuses on the intersection of digital infrastructure, cybersecurity awareness, and long-term economic policy. He is a frequent commentator on the role of artificial intelligence and automation in modernizing Canadian industry.

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