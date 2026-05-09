ThinkCareBelieve: Week 68 of the Trump 2.0 Administration

Washington, DC, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on the events that took place in the 68th Week of the Trump Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they occur since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at:

https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/05/09/week-68-of-the-trump-2-0-administration/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) How are the primary legacy threats identified as narcoterrorists and transnational cartels/gangs, legacy Islamist groups, and violent left-wing extremists (with risks from state sponsors like Iran), addressed in the newly published 2026 United States Counterterrorism Strategy?

2) Why is the U.S. Government taking the approach of releasing UFO/UAP files to the public now for their review and study?

3) How does the U.S. Government intend to hold Lawmakers accountable for their use of taxpayer money as a slush fund to pay off their sexual exploits?

4) Why is there a 3-Day ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine and who asked for it and achieved it?

5) According to International Law, who has the right to charge commercial ships for safe passage through the International waters of the Strait of Hormuz?

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

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