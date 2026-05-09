Dubai, UAE, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto keeps moving closer to its tier 1 exchange listings, with presale rounds closing at a speed that shows exactly how the largest wallets in the market are treating this project. The raise crossed $9.92 million, 174% APY staking compounds daily, and every holder who locked a position before the latest round sits on an edge that grows with each stage that fills behind them. These are not small test entries. These are serious holders who know what early entry before an exchange listing delivers, and the presale pricing right now is the kind of window that turned early SHIB and DOGE holders into millionaires.

On the other side, the latest XRP price prediction debate and the White House targeting a July 4 signing for the CLARITY Act per CoinDesk explain why the broader market is setting up for a sharp move, and why the wallets with the longest track record are already inside Pepeto.

Pepeto Exchange Listings Close In While Crypto Update on the XRP Price Prediction Points to a Break

Pepeto exchange listings look set to land right into a bull run, and both the current XRP price prediction and the wider market confirm this read. Bitcoin pushed above $80,000, the S&P 500 broke to fresh highs above $7,200, and capital is rotating back into risk. But the XRP price still sits at $1.42, trapped between $1.30 and $1.45, because the CLARITY Act keeps slipping. Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott scheduled the markup for May 14 at 10:30 AM according to 24/7 Wall St, and the White House adviser Patrick Witt told Consensus Miami the target signing date is July 4.

Goldman Sachs is now the largest disclosed institutional XRP ETF holder with $153.8 million. Total holdings across all spot XRP ETFs crossed $1.3 billion. The XRP price prediction from 24/7 Wall St maps three paths: a July 4 signing with $4 to $8 billion in ETF inflows pushes the XRP price to $5 to $10, an August signing caps the upside at $2.80, and if the bill stalls, Bitwise models XRP flat at $1.40 through year end.

After a signing, the first target is breaking the $1.45 wall with $3 billion in sell orders above it, then $1.80 at the 200-day moving average, and $2.50 to $3 by August. But even the best case from $1.42 plays out over months, and the wallets that built real wealth in past cycles got there by spotting early entries before the crowd. Pepeto at presale pricing looks like the one entry nobody wants to miss.

Pepeto Exchange and Security Layer

Pepeto is the project sitting behind the presale data, and a full look at the exchange shows why capital keeps arriving at this speed. PepetoSwap brings together zero fee trading, a cross-chain bridge across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and AI screening that checks every contract for risk before it reaches a wallet. SolidProof cleared the full audit, which is the security level this market now requires before serious capital moves in.

The pace of this raise moves faster than the crypto update cycle can track. Rounds that used to take weeks now fill in days, and wallets are arriving with real size. They do not park capital of this weight in a presale unless the numbers already justify it, and the fact that they keep returning with larger entries proves how fast trust is building. Multiple tier 1 listings have every crypto update feed asking one question the XRP price prediction cannot answer: what do these wallets see?

Conclusion

The math tells the full story. The XRP price prediction from 24/7 Wall St at $2.80 delivers a 97% move that plays out over the full year if the bill signs in August. Presales hitting multiples well above that need only one event: the exchange listings, and for Pepeto the team says it is close.

Every cycle closes the same way. The addresses that tracked large wallet flows before anyone else are the ones sharing the gains later, and the ones who waited bought in at the prices those early wallets were already selling into.

Presale stages close faster every week and the entry cost climbs with every round that fills. Pepeto is where the holders who have seen a setup like this once or twice in a decade, who already know how the story ends, and who have never been wrong about it, are making the smartest decision right now: adding Pepeto to their portfolios ahead of the bull run.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Exchange Listings Open

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction if the CLARITY Act signs by July 4?

The XRP price could reach $5 to $10 with $4 to $8 billion in ETF inflows per 24/7 Wall St, while an August signing caps upside at $2.80. Goldman Sachs holds $153.8 million in XRP ETF positions.

Which presale leads 2026 right now?

Pepeto leads with $9.92 million raised, a SolidProof audit, 174% APY staking, the Pepe cofounder, and multiple tier 1 exchange listings approaching.



