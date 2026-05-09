The AI trading bots launched by BsStrategy open a new gateway to automated quantitative trading for 2026

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NEW YORK, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing interest in automated trading has created a new question for market participants: not whether AI can be used in trading, but how easily users can begin using it in a structured and understandable way.

BsStrategy is answering that question with its AI quantitative trading bot, a platform experience designed to help users explore automated trading through a simpler and more organized process.

Instead of requiring users to build trading systems, connect multiple tools, or manually track every market movement, BsStrategy brings AI-assisted market review, quantitative strategy options, bot-supported execution, and activity monitoring into one digital environment.

The platform is designed for users who want a more practical way to interact with AI trading technology. BsStrategy focuses on reducing unnecessary complexity while giving users access to tools that support strategy selection, automated operation, and ongoing review.

A Bot-Centered Trading Experience

The BsStrategy AI trading bot is built around a clear idea: automation should be accessible, structured, and easy to follow.

Within the platform, users can move through a guided process that begins with account creation and continues through strategy selection, bot activation, and activity tracking. This gives users a more direct way to experience AI-supported quantitative trading without needing advanced technical knowledge.

Key elements of the BsStrategy platform include:

AI Strategy Discovery

The platform provides access to AI quantitative strategy options, allowing users to review available approaches before selecting a strategy.

Bot Activation Workflow

After choosing a strategy, users can activate bot-assisted execution within the BsStrategy environment.

Market and Activity Monitoring

The platform provides visibility into market movement, strategy activity, and execution-related information.

Simplified User Experience

BsStrategy is designed to reduce the friction often associated with automated trading tools.

Risk-Aware Operation

The platform encourages users to approach automated trading with awareness, caution, and personal responsibility.

How Users Begin With BsStrategy

BsStrategy presents a straightforward starting process for users interested in AI-supported trading automation.

1. Create an Account

Users register through the BsStrategy platform to access the AI quantitative trading bot environment. New users who complete registration will receive $10 credited to their BsStrategy account, offering a simple starting point to explore the platform.

2. Review and Select a Strategy

After registration, users can browse available AI quantitative strategy options and choose an approach based on their preferences, market understanding, and risk considerations.

3. Activate the Trading Bot

Once a strategy is selected, users can activate bot-assisted execution and follow activity through the platform’s monitoring tools.

This process is designed to make AI quantitative trading easier to enter, especially for users who want automation but do not want to manage a complicated setup process.

Built for Users Who Want Simplicity and Structure

BsStrategy’s platform experience is centered on clarity. The AI trading bot is not presented as a black-box shortcut, but as a structured tool that supports market participation through defined workflows.

The platform connects:

AI-assisted market review

Strategy selection

Bot-supported execution

Activity monitoring

Account-level visibility

Risk-aware platform design

This structure gives users a more organized way to explore automated quantitative trading. Instead of moving between disconnected tools, users can work inside one platform environment from registration to bot activation.

A More Accessible Approach to AI Trading Automation

As automated trading continues to develop, users are seeking platforms that combine intelligence with usability. BsStrategy is designed around that demand by offering a trading bot experience that is direct, organized, and easier to begin using.

The platform’s focus is not only on automation, but also on making the user journey more understandable. From strategy discovery to bot activation, BsStrategy gives users a clearer route into AI-supported trading technology.

About BsStrategy

BsStrategy is a financial technology platform focused on AI quantitative trading bots, automated strategy support, market review tools, and structured trading workflows. The platform is designed to help users access AI-supported trading automation through a more organized, accessible, and user-controlled digital environment.

Media Contact:

Catherine Bates

BsStrategy

Email: info@bsstrategy.com

Website: https://bsstrategy.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcd11adf-325a-461b-95e3-2f37ae167c2a