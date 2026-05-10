Crypto News: AlphaPepe Announces Stage 16 Presale Live Whilst Ethereum Price Prediction Points To $8,000

MONACO City, Monaco, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that Stage 16 of its presale is now live at $0.01666 per token following the Stage 15 sell-out. The presale has raised over $1.1 million, the holder count has passed 8,400, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 2,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

The Stage 16 announcement comes as Ethereum price prediction headlines return to the $8,000 debate, with analysts watching ETF demand, staking growth, tokenization activity, and broader institutional adoption. Ethereum remains one of the strongest large-cap assets in the market, but its next major move still depends on liquidity, ETF flows, and risk appetite building over time. AlphaPepe is moving on a nearer timeline, where the presale stage has changed, the product is already being tested, and the Q2 exchange debut remains the next major roadmap milestone.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe Announces Stage 16 Presale Live While The Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $8,000

AlphaPepe’s Stage 16 opening gives the project a clear and timely presale update before launch. Stage 15 has sold out, Stage 16 is now active, the presale has crossed $1.1 million, and more than 8,400 holders have joined before public trading begins. That gives AlphaPepe a stronger pre-listing profile than many early-stage launches, especially because the project is entering the Q2 window with product usage already visible.

This is where the presale-to-listing gap starts to matter. Before listing, buyers enter through the stage price. After listing, the market decides. Stage 16 is now live at $0.01666, and every stage transition removes the previous entry while pushing AlphaPepe closer to public exchange access.

Ethereum remains one of the biggest names in the current crypto news cycle. The Ethereum price prediction has strengthened as analysts model renewed ETF demand , staking growth, and tokenization activity. Some bullish models place Ethereum’s 2026 cycle range between $5,000 and $8,000 if institutional flows accelerate and broader market strength continues.

But the $8,000 Ethereum target is still a large-cap, longer-cycle scenario. ETH would need sustained ETF inflows , staking demand, tokenization growth, and strong market liquidity to support that move. AlphaPepe’s next milestones are closer. Stage 16 is live, AlphaSwap is being tested, the audit is complete, and the Q2 exchange debut remains the next major step.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics before the exchange window opens.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

At the center of AlphaPepe is AlphaSwap, the AI-powered decentralized exchange built for meme coin traders. AlphaSwap is designed to solve three recurring problems in the sector: unsafe contracts, poor visibility into whale activity, and fragmented execution. The contract screening layer identifies suspicious token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking system gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution architecture is being built on BSC with speed and low-cost access in mind.

The 2,000-user demo milestone matters because it gives AlphaPepe a product-led story before listing. Many early-stage crypto launches still come to market with branding, community energy, and future promises. AlphaPepe is moving toward its Q2 exchange debut with users already testing its core product. That gives the launch a different profile from a typical presale built only on hype.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before public trading begins. In a market where security remains one of the biggest concerns for early-stage buyers, AlphaPepe is approaching launch with a completed audit, a live product demo, 8,400+ holders, Stage 16 active, and more than $1.1 million raised before exchange access begins. That combination gives the presale a stronger position as the Q2 launch window moves closer.

Conclusion

Ethereum’s $8,000 target remains one of the major large-cap predictions in the current market cycle. The setup depends on ETF demand, staking participation, tokenization activity, institutional adoption, and broader crypto liquidity continuing to strengthen over time. If those catalysts align, Ethereum could remain one of the strongest blue-chip trades of the cycle.

But Ethereum’s path to $8,000 still depends on external market conditions building over multiple quarters. AlphaPepe is moving on a shorter timeline. Stage 15 has sold out, Stage 16 is live, the presale has crossed $1.1 million, the holder count has passed 8,400, the AlphaSwap demo has surpassed 2,000 users, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching with visible product traction already in place.

That is why the Stage 16 announcement matters. AlphaPepe is not asking the market to wait for utility after launch. Users are already testing the product, the audit is complete, the holder base is growing, and the presale has entered its next stage before public trading begins. Ethereum gives buyers the institutional large-cap trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 16 is active now, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the Q2 exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.

CLICK TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What did AlphaPepe announce?

AlphaPepe announced that Stage 16 of its presale is now live at $0.01666 after Stage 15 sold out. The presale has raised over $1.1 million, passed 8,400 holders, and the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 2,000 users.

Can Ethereum reach $8,000?

Ethereum reaching $8,000 remains a bullish cycle scenario tied to ETF demand, staking participation, tokenization activity, institutional adoption, and broader crypto market strength.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is a crypto presale project building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe has crossed $1.1 million raised, passed 8,400 holders, surpassed 2,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by AlphaPepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/556ac5b0-b326-49ed-a226-66a8f08a5edb