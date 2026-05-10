A Pint for Kim Blood Drive Breaks Illinois Record for the Seventh Year in a Row with over 650 Donations in One Day

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Pint for Kim, the national grassroots movement founded in 2020 in honor of Kimberly Sandford, once again made history—breaking its own record for the seventh year in a row as the largest single-day blood drive in Illinois. More than 650 donations were collected in one powerful day of impact, saving the lives of nearly 2,000 people.

The annual celebration of Kim’s life returned to Naperville North High School, transforming the campus into a free festival featuring live bands, a car show, food trucks, raffles, games, and family-friendly activities—all united by one mission: saving lives through blood donation.

“It is amazing to see this event continue to grow year after year, making Kim’s final wish an ongoing reality,” said Robert Sandford, Kim’s husband. “Hosting the drive at my boys’ school makes it even more meaningful. Watching the community come together to support them and donate in Kim’s honor is incredibly special. She would be so humbled and overwhelmed by what continues to happen each year.”

Kimberley Benedyk Sandford battled a rare cancer for eight years and suffered from chemo-induced anemia, requiring more than 40 blood transfusions in the final months of her life. Those donations gave her precious time with her family—time to create memories and say goodbye to her husband and two young sons. Rather than focusing on her illness, Kim asked how she could turn her story into something that would help others.

Five days after her passing in March 2020, her family fulfilled her final request: a blood drive in lieu of a wake. That inaugural drive shattered state records, collecting more than 500 pints of blood in a single day and launching what would become a nationwide movement.

Today, A Pint for Kim hosts blood drives across the country throughout the year, raising awareness about the critical need for blood donation. More than 30 percent of donated blood supports cancer patients, helping them stay strong enough to fight their battles.

“Kim was the most selfless person I’ve ever known,” said Kristyn Benedyk, Kim’s sister, and co-founder of A Pint for Kim. “While we miss her every day, this movement allows her legacy of generosity to live on. We feel her spirit at every drive, and we are so grateful to everyone who continues to show up, donate, and celebrate her life. It truly is a festival of hope that saves lives.”

A Pint for Kim has started helping other families across the country who have lost a loved one to host their own annual memorial drives with the first one taking place in Los Angeles next month.

“We have learned so much over the years, and we want to use that knowledge to help other families,” added Benedyk. “And not just with the logistics of how to host a blood drive, but also to give them a ray of light and hope to balance the grief they are experiencing.”

Community members are encouraged to sign up to donate at their local blood centers and help continue Kim’s mission. For more information about A Pint for Kim or to learn more about Kim’s story, please visit www.apintforkim.com or on social media @apintforkim.

About A Pint for Kim

A Pint for Kim is a nonprofit organization founded in memory of Kimberley Benedyk Sandford of Naperville, Illinois, who passed away in March 2020 after an eight-year battle with a rare cancer. The organization hosts blood drives year-round across the country and has secured tens of thousands of pints of blood to date—each pint capable of saving up to three lives. The organization does not raise funds; instead, it focuses solely on raising awareness about the importance of blood donation.

Broll and Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-UfDzJFGbWtVYwZhJiRyLoEb7kehSulv?usp=drive_link

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Podkasik

Arrowhead Communications

630.347.9338

jen@arrowheadcommunications.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cbbb955-4170-4c7b-8641-17d04c4e4327

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52df2759-a3f0-48ea-ad76-084010cc478f