CZR Exchange Surpasses 100,000 Global Users, Marking Major Milestone in Platform Growth

New York NY, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, a rapidly growing global cryptocurrency trading platform founded by Charlie Rothkopf, today announced that it has surpassed 100,000 registered users worldwide, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued expansion within the digital asset industry.

The achievement reflects growing adoption of the CZR ecosystem as traders, investors, and digital asset participants increasingly seek secure, scalable, and user-focused platforms designed for the evolving Web3 economy.

Since its launch, CZR Exchange has focused on building a next-generation trading environment that combines intuitive design, institutional-grade infrastructure, and global accessibility. The company’s continued growth has been driven by ongoing technology development, ecosystem expansion, and a strong emphasis on user experience.

“Reaching 100,000 users globally is a meaningful milestone for our company and our community,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO of CZR Exchange. “It reflects the growing trust users place in the CZR ecosystem and reinforces our long-term vision of building infrastructure for the future of digital finance.”

CZR Exchange continues to expand its product suite and platform capabilities to support the next generation of digital asset adoption. The company’s ecosystem includes spot trading, decentralized trading infrastructure, wallet technologies, stablecoin integrations, payment solutions, and AI-driven systems designed to improve trading efficiency and user accessibility.

The platform’s growth has been supported by several core strategic priorities, including:

User-focused platform design and seamless trading experience

Scalable infrastructure built for global markets

Security-driven operational architecture

Expansion of supported digital assets and trading tools

Community engagement and ecosystem development

Continued innovation across Web3 and fintech sectors

As cryptocurrency markets mature and institutional participation continues to increase, CZR Exchange is positioning itself as a platform focused on long-term sustainability, operational performance, and global market accessibility.

According to the company, the next phase of growth will focus on international market expansion, strategic partnerships, regulatory initiatives, advanced trading features, and further development of the CZR ecosystem.

CZR Exchange has recently accelerated efforts across Latin America, Southeast Asia, and additional global markets while preparing for future expansion initiatives in the United States and other regulated jurisdictions.

“Our mission has always been to create a platform that empowers users globally and helps accelerate mainstream digital asset adoption,” Rothkopf added. “This milestone is only the beginning of what we believe CZR Exchange can become.”

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

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