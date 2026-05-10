New Crypto Pepeto Presale Nears $10 Million While Ethereum Price Prediction Charts a $4,900 Target as Bitmine Loads 5.18 Million ETH

Dubai, UAE, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new crypto Pepeto just crossed $9.92 million raised after the latest presale stage sold out faster than any round before it. A former Binance developer officially joined the build this week, and that single announcement pulled serious capital in at a pace that tells you the smartest money in crypto already sees what is coming. Every early holder is set to see their position reprice the moment the tier 1 exchange listings go live, 174% APY staking compounds while they wait, and three working products already run on the exchange. The window to enter at presale pricing is the kind of entry that created millionaires from SHIB holders who got in before the world noticed.

The Ethereum based new crypto Pepeto was built to fix the problems the network still carries. Start with the ethereum price prediction to see where ETH is heading, then look at why so many holders are rushing to lock in a position before the listing closes this window.

New Crypto Pepeto Passes $9.92M While the Ethereum Price Prediction Points to $4,900

The $9.92 million raised shows clear conviction. Ethereum still deals with high gas costs and bridging friction, but the network keeps growing and the new crypto Pepeto was built to extend that progress.

The ethereum price prediction draws support from data that landed this week. Bitmine now holds over 5.18 million ETH worth $11.9 billion after buying 101,745 ETH in a single week, and Chairman Tom Lee told CoinDesk at Consensus Miami 2026 that "crypto spring has commenced." Lee said Bitmine is six weeks from reaching its 5% ETH supply target and will then shift to staking and buybacks. Tokenized US Treasuries on Ethereum hit a record $8 billion per CoinMarketCap, and ETH now holds 189.5 million non-empty addresses, a 320% lead over Bitcoin. ETH trades at $2,315 on May 9. The chart from Coinpaper shows an inverse head and shoulders forming on the three-day timeframe with a target at $4,900. Support holds at $2,100 and the $2,400 zone is the wall bulls need to clear.

That momentum on Ethereum feeds directly into projects built on the network, because when the chain heats up the tokens running on it benefit first, and Pepeto at presale pricing can deliver returns that no large cap produces from its current size. A full look at what the team built shows why holders are entering before the listing closes the window.

New Crypto Pepeto Fixes Ethereum Biggest Problems With Exchange Tools Built by Experts

The ethereum price prediction is strong, but the new crypto Pepeto could be the position that changes a portfolio. PepetoSwap was built to fix the problems Ethereum traders deal with every day. Zero fee trading so gas never cuts into a position. Instant bridging across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana so assets never sit stuck on the wrong chain. AI screening on every listed token so bad contracts get blocked before they reach a single wallet. SolidProof audited the full codebase, a former Binance developer runs the exchange layer, and the cofounder already proved what he can build when he took Pepe to a $7 billion peak.

That mix of working exchange tools creating daily demand plus the same community energy that sent tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to billions is what makes Pepeto different from everything else this cycle.

Analysts expect Pepeto to follow the original Pepe coin, which reached $0.000028. Pepeto carries tools Pepe never had, and matching that level means over 150x from presale entry.

Conclusion

The ethereum price prediction confirms that the potential on this blockchain is far from finished, and Pepeto is built exactly inside that future. And the crypto market teaches the same lesson every cycle. It is volatile. It carries risk. But that risk is the edge, because the same market that can break a portfolio is the one that creates millionaires. The difference always comes down to choosing the right project and getting in early.

Pepeto makes that choice simpler than most. The project is spreading fast right now, the exchange tools have no equal at the presale stage, the team is proven with the Pepe cofounder and a former Binance developer leading the build, and SolidProof verified security across every contract. Timing is the only problem. Multiple tier 1 exchange listings look very close and the window to enter at presale pricing is closing fast.

This is the kind of entry that passes once and stays in a holder's memory for the rest of the cycle, the kind that can completely change a life overnight. The presale is still open, but not for long.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Exchange Listings Go Live

FAQs

Where is the ethereum price prediction heading in 2026?

An inverse head and shoulders on the three-day chart targets $4,900 per Coinpaper, with $2,400 as resistance. Bitmine holds 5.18 million ETH.

Is Pepeto a strong entry on Ethereum?

Pepeto is an early stage project, with a widely expected success from crypto analysts, the project has raised $9.92 million with a SolidProof audit, a $7 billion cofounder, and 174% APY staking.



