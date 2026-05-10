"Sakan" Wins Learning Excellence Awards in London

LONDON, May 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saudi Developmental Housing Foundation (Sakan) has achieved a national milestone with international recognition by winning the Learning Excellence Award in London, under the category of developing society through excellence in education and community awareness.

The award recognizes Sakan’s initiatives that have contributed to raising community awareness and providing innovative solutions with sustainable impact in the developmental housing sector.



Sakan’s participation showcased an advanced model for maximizing impact by linking community awareness with housing initiatives and transforming it into tangible outcomes that help empower eligible families and enhance the presence of the Saudi experience internationally.



Secretary-General of Sakan Foundation Rashed Al-Jalajil said the achievement reflects the development of the nonprofit sector in the Kingdom. He noted Sakan’s keenness to present a distinctive national experience that highlights the role of developmental housing in building community awareness and enhancing quality of life.



The award is a prestigious global platform granted according to precise criteria focused on innovation and quality of impact, with the participation of major international entities. This achievement marks the first win by a Saudi charitable organization in this award, further strengthening the Kingdom’s presence in international forums.



Sakan works to stimulate giving and community participation, enabling eligible families to obtain adequate housing through quality initiatives, most notably the Jood Housing platform, a leading national platform that enables individuals and entities in society to support housing solutions, enhance housing stability, and improve quality of life.

About Sakan:

The Developmental Housing Foundation is a non-profit organization with independent legal personality. It works to empower the non-profit housing sector to find sustainable developmental solutions that contribute to improving the quality of life for the needy families.

https://sakan.org.sa/en



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/667745be-8217-42ea-b3db-064f5193561d