Moganshan Hosts Global Brands as China Steps Up Brand Building

HUZHOU, China, May 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In May, Moganshan enjoys warm breezes and lush greenery that stretches across the mountains. Embracing the theme "Brands Bring Better Future for the World," the 2026 World Brand Moganshan Conference, running from May 9 to 12, opened in Deqing County, Zhejiang Province. Once again, the event serves as a bond to bring together global brand wisdom and innovative forces.

Chinese brands are accelerating their strategic upgrade from a global supply chain hub to a source of new quality productive forces. Innovation has become the shared choice for Chinese brands to open new spaces and revitalize growth.

During the just-concluded May Day holiday, the first official store of Unitree Robotics opened in Beijing's Wangfujing shopping district, drawing large crowds. Visitors interacted with products and took photos, experiencing the technological appeal of the G1 humanoid robot, Go2 quadruped robot, and other devices. As a Chinese brand gaining global attention in the tech sector, Unitree's move marks an important step to bring embodied intelligence products into daily life, showcasing its technological breakthroughs in hardware structure, motion control, and human-machine interaction through intuitive, experiential products.

According to the 2025 Top 500 Chinese Enterprises list, the included brands invested a total of 1.73 trillion yuan in R&D, with an R&D intensity reaching a record high of 1.95%, rising for 8 consecutive years. Meanwhile, the quality of innovation output continued to improve: the top 500 held 2.2437 million valid patents in 2025, up 10.54% year-on-year. These impressive figures reflect the sound and improving momentum of Chinese brands and their surging innovative vitality.

"We are breaking high-end market barriers through technological innovation, empowering products with cultural elements, and continuously advancing brand upgrading," said Wu Zifu, President of Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co., Ltd.

Since its founding, the company has focused on R&D, design, production, and sales of stainless-steel vacuum insulation containers, with products now sold to more than 80 countries and regions worldwide. "Technological innovation and brand building reinforce each other," Wu noted.

Culture is also a major facilitator for expanding brand impact worldwide. Kweichow Moutai leverages liquor as a cultural bridge, staying consumer-centric and market-driven. Led by its going global cultural strategy, it focuses on consumer demand, shifting its international business from channel-led to consumer-driven growth. With a marketing network covering 66 countries and regions, Moutai has become a globally celebrated icon of Chinese brands.

Beyond individual enterprises, brand building is a key catalyst for industrial transformation and upgrading.

As a major manufacturing province, Zhejiang once produced the world's largest volumes of socks, ties, and small home appliances, yet was labeled "cheap" and "low-end" in international markets. Since 2015, Zhejiang has implemented an initiative to cultivate top-quality, well-known made-in-Zhejiang products. Over more than a decade, the province has successfully cultivated over 5,300 certified enterprises under the initiative, driving Zhejiang's shift from a major manufacturing province to a strong brand province.

Xie Xiaoyun, head of Zhejiang's top market regulator, said that Zhejiang has formulated more than 3,900 "Made in Zhejiang" standards aligned with advanced international benchmarks such as those in Germany and Switzerland, ensuring product quality through full-process compliance.

The province has also partnered with international certification bodies to build a "one certification, multiple country recognition" system and issued international top brand certificates, further promoting "Made in Zhejiang" to the world, according to Xie.

Industry observers note that from OEM processing to independent R&D, from scale expansion to value deepening, and from adopting foreign elements to promoting national styles, Chinese brands have offered global consumers richer, high-quality choices with excellent quality, innovative technology, and culturally resonant designs, becoming a vivid window for the world to observe and understand China.

Since its launch in 2023, the World Brand Moganshan Conference has grown into an influential and reputable platform in the global brand sector, attracting tens of thousands of political, business, academic, and social representatives worldwide to share insights and guide brand development.

As the permanent host city, Deqing has accelerated the clustering of new quality productive forces, including the internet of vehicles and artificial intelligence. International organizations and global brands such as the United Nations Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Center have established a presence, while emerging sectors including the self-reward economy and event economy are booming. Through integrated development, Deqing embodies the profound meaning of "Brands Bring Better Future for the World."

The 2026 World Brand Moganshan Conference features a rich lineup of events, according to the World Brand Moganshan Conference Organizing Committee. Alongside the main forum and the Chinese and foreign entrepreneurs lawn story-sharing session, new events this year include the Chinese brands global tour special event, China economic annual observation & Xinhua Finance eco-partner conference, and historical & classic industries conference & intangible cultural heritage China gala. Parallel forums, such as the Fortune Global 500 brand development forum, as well as special events, including the China Brand Day gala and the culture & tourism high-quality development conference, will enhance the conference's professionalism, effectiveness, and diversity.

By the Fengqi Lake, lights and art weaved a splendid scene. An immersive brand show featuring more than 3,000 drones lit up Deqing's night sky, deeply integrating brands with the city and light art with creativity. At the foot of Moganshan, the conference will once again record the inspiring journey of Chinese brands driving the transformation and upgrading of "Made in China" with robust innovation, market vitality, and cultural resilience.

Source: The World Brand Moganshan Conference Organizing Committee