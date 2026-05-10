DeFi Hash Expands Mobile Cloud Infrastructure Platform Amid Rising Demand for Digital Asset Participation

London, UK, May 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency industry continues to mature in 2026, investors are exploring new ways to participate in digital assets beyond traditional buy-and-hold strategies. Simultaneously, global demand for mobile-first fintech and cloud infrastructure continues to accelerate.





DeFi Hash announced the expansion of its mobile cloud infrastructure platform, aiming to enhance the ease of digital asset participation through distributed computing services and mobile technology integration.

The company stated that its platform aims to reduce many traditional barriers to cryptocurrency infrastructure participation, such as high hardware costs, energy consumption, technical complexity, and ongoing maintenance.

Users can access cloud-based computing solutions through the DeFi Hash mobile app and web platform, eliminating the need to purchase or manage physical equipment. The platform offers features such as contract management, real-time account monitoring, automated settlement, and performance tracking, and supports mobile device access.

According to the company, DeFi Hash currently has over 3.5 million registered users globally and operates through a centralized computing resource allocation system designed to support scalable infrastructure participation.

The company also highlighted several broader market trends driving the resurgence of cloud infrastructure, including increased institutional investor participation in the Bitcoin market, continued inflows of ETF-related investments, intensified consolidation among large digital operators, and growing global demand for AI-driven computing power.

Industry analysts noted that one of the most significant developments in this sector is the convergence of digital asset infrastructure with AI computing. In North America and other global regions, infrastructure operators are increasing their investments in AI data centers, high-performance computing (HPC), and GPU-based systems to support the growing AI workloads.

As demand for massive computing resources continues to grow, computing infrastructure is increasingly seen as a key component of the broader digital economy. Market observers believe this shift is accelerating interest in mobile cloud services and automated digital asset participation models.

DeFi Hash stated that its platform integrates multi-layered security and infrastructure protection, including transaction monitoring systems, encrypted account protocols, and global cybersecurity support mechanisms.

The company also announced that it will offer a range of participation products through the platform, including trial contracts, infrastructure participation packages, and long-term cloud solutions designed for different levels of user participation.

According to the company, new users may be eligible for registration rewards and limited-time trial opportunities.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, analysts are increasingly focusing on AI-driven cloud infrastructure, automated asset management systems, and mobile participation platforms, believing these to be key growth areas shaping the industry's future.

DeFi Hash stated that it plans to continue expanding its global cloud infrastructure ecosystem and support broader digital asset technology participation through scalable cloud service models.

Media Contact:

info@defihash.com

Official Website: DeFi Hash

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