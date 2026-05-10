AI and Productivity: Yanik Guillemette Foresees a "Silent Crisis" for Canadian SMEs





BOISBRIAND, Quebec, May 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence (AI) redefines performance standards globally, a digital divide threatens to weaken the Canadian economic fabric. According to technology entrepreneur and strategic investor Yanik Guillemette , the delayed adoption of AI among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) could trigger an unprecedented competitiveness crisis.

AI as a New Economic Infrastructure

According to Yanik Guillemette , the fundamental error lies in perceiving AI as a mere technological trend. "AI is becoming a core infrastructure, much like electricity or the Internet in their time," he asserts. "Quebec SMEs that still view automation as a futuristic option are exposing themselves to a brutal productivity shock."

In a context defined by labor shortages and inflationary pressures, AI offers an unprecedented growth lever. For the investor, the threat no longer stems solely from multinationals, but from agile new players capable of automating entire sections of their administrative management, customer service, and data analysis.

An Imminent Economic Divide

Yanik Guillemette’s analysis suggests we are entering an era of economic duality:

"Augmented" companies : Those leveraged by automation, capable of reducing operational costs while accelerating their pace of innovation.



: Those leveraged by automation, capable of reducing operational costs while accelerating their pace of innovation. Traditional structures: Those hindered by increasingly costly manual processes.



"We constantly talk about labor shortages, but too little about productivity gains," Guillemette points out. "Yet, AI is the most powerful productivity engine of the decade. It allows a small structure to compete with giants by optimizing its HR, marketing, and decision-making functions".

A Stake in Sovereignty and Growth

For Yanik Guillemette, the debate extends far beyond the scope of IT; it is a matter of sustainability for the Quebec economy. He observes a massive shift of capital toward cloud infrastructure and predictive analysis systems. "The companies that master these infrastructures will control future growth," he concludes. "In this new economy, speed of execution is no longer a luxury; it is a condition for survival."

ABOUT YANIK GUILLEMETTE

Yanik Guillemette is a strategic investor, technology entrepreneur, and real estate developer based in Quebec. With recognized expertise in deploying SaaS solutions and digital infrastructure, he supports the transformation of business models through automation. His career, distinguished by the delivery of more than 300 major real estate projects, provides him with a pragmatic vision of risk management and innovation during periods of economic transition.

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