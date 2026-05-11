OROCO RESOURCE CORP. APPOINTS NEW CEO

VANCOUVER, Canada, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO; OTCQB: ORRCF) ("Oroco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Cryer as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Company, effective June 16, 2026.

Mr. Cryer brings more than 30 years of global capital markets experience encompassing both natural resources and emerging markets investment banking, together with earlier experience as an exploration and field engineer. He provides Oroco with both the financial expertise and technical depth to lead the Company as it advances its flagship Santo Tomás copper project.

“Several members of the Oroco management team know Charlie and hold him in high regard. We are genuinely excited to welcome him to the Company,” said Craig Dalziel, Executive Chairman of Oroco. “Charlie’s engineering background and his exceptional track record advising and raising capital for natural resource companies internationally make him ideally suited to lead Oroco at this pivotal stage of the Santo Tomás project.”

Mr. Cryer most recently worked as an independent consultant on the strategic development of mineral deposits for an East Asian client. Prior to that, he spent over nine years with RFC Ambrian, a leading Australian advisory firm, serving as their Head of London for six years. He previously held the positions of Executive Director and Co-Head of Global Emerging Market Sales at Nomura International and was a Director of EEMEA Equity Sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. His capital markets career began after he worked as a field engineer on North Sea oil rigs for Schlumberger and as a geophysical exploration engineer for Western Mining Corporation in Western Australia. Mr. Cryer holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree (Mining Engineering) from the University of Leeds and a Postgraduate Master's Diploma in Environmental Pollution Science, Legislation & Management from Brunel University.

Mr. Cryer commented: "Santo Tomás is a genuinely rare asset with scale, infrastructure, and a clear development pathway in one of the world's premier copper belts. I look forward to working with the Oroco team to deliver value for all of the project’s stakeholders."

In connection with Mr. Cryer’s appointment, and subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the Company has granted to him an option, exercisable for three years, to purchase up to 900,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 per share (the “Option”). The Option vests in five equal instalments of 180,000 shares commencing on June 16, 2026, with additional instalments vesting every three months thereafter until fully vested.

About Santo Tomás

Santo Tomás is an advanced-stage porphyry copper project located in Choix, Sinaloa, Mexico. The Project is supported by an August 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment (after-tax NPV(8%) of US$1.48 billion; after-tax IRR of 22.2%; 22.6-year mine life) prepared on the basis of an SRK Consulting Mineral Resource Estimate of 540.6 Mt Indicated and 530.3 Mt Inferred. The PEA is preliminary in nature; see “Forward-Looking Information” below.

About Oroco Resource Corp.

Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO; OTCQB: ORRCF), founded in 2006, is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the Santo Tomás copper project in northwestern Mexico. For further information, please visit: www.orocoresourcecorp.com

For more information, please contact:

Craig Dalziel, Chairman

Oroco Resource Corp.

Tel: 604-688-6200

Email: info@orocoresourcecorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the advancement of the Santo Tomás Project toward a Pre-Feasibility Study; the anticipated results and economics of the Project including the PEA metrics referenced herein; the development pathway and potential value of the Project; and the anticipated contributions of Mr. Cryer to the Company’s business. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including risks related to commodity prices, project development, regulatory approvals, financing, and general economic conditions, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. A Preliminary Economic Assessment is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.