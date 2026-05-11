Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 19 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|864,019
|907.32
|783,944,969
|4 May 2026
|16,446
|877.50
|14,431,381
|5 May 2026
|16,944
|880.56
|14,920,263
|6 May 2026
|17,162
|871.15
|14,950,750
|7 May 2026
|17,108
|876.51
|14,995,335
|8 May 2026
|14,848
|883.18
|13,113,399
|Accumulated under the programme
|946,527
|904.73
|856,356,097
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,256,055 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.92% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
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