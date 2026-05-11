Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 19 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 864,019 907.32 783,944,969 4 May 2026 16,446 877.50 14,431,381 5 May 2026 16,944 880.56 14,920,263 6 May 2026 17,162 871.15 14,950,750 7 May 2026 17,108 876.51 14,995,335 8 May 2026 14,848 883.18 13,113,399 Accumulated under the programme 946,527 904.73 856,356,097

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,256,055 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.92% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

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