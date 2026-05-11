Dassault Systèmes: declaration of the number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of April 30, 2026

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — May 11, 2026



Declaration of the number of outstanding shares and

voting rights as of April 30, 2026

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced below the total number of its outstanding shares and voting rights as of April 30, 2026, according to articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Number of outstanding shares: 1,342,152,878

Number of voting rights*: 2,013,583,332

*The total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of outstanding shares, even if the voting rights attached thereto are suspended, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers relating to the method for calculating the percentages of holdings in shares and in voting rights. We invite our shareholders to refer to this article should they need to declare crossing of thresholds.

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

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ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform,

AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting

Marie Dumas: Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

+33 1 61 62 70 92 Jamie Ricketts: +44 20 3727 1600

investors@3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France

Arnaud Malherbe / Déborah Cobbi

+33 1 61 62 87 73 / +33 1 61 62 70 83

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com / deborah.cobbi@3ds.com

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