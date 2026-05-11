Dassault Systèmes: declaration of the number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of April 30, 2026

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — May 11, 2026
Declaration of the number of outstanding shares and
voting rights as of April 30, 2026
Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced below the total number of its outstanding shares and voting rights as of April 30, 2026, according to articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.
Number of outstanding shares: 1,342,152,878
Number of voting rights*: 2,013,583,332
*The total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of outstanding shares, even if the voting rights attached thereto are suspended, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers relating to the method for calculating the percentages of holdings in shares and in voting rights. We invite our shareholders to refer to this article should they need to declare crossing of thresholds.
Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com
###
ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES
Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform,
AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com
Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting
Marie Dumas: Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48
+33 1 61 62 70 92 Jamie Ricketts: +44 20 3727 1600
investors@3ds.com
Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts
Corporate / France
Arnaud Malherbe / Déborah Cobbi
+33 1 61 62 87 73 / +33 1 61 62 70 83
arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com / deborah.cobbi@3ds.com
Attachment
- Dassault Systèmes: declaration of the number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of April 30, 2026