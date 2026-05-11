Former Looker/Google Executive Ronaldo Ama Joins Birdie to Help Build the Next Layer of Enterprise AI: Context-Driven Decision Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birdie today announced that Ronaldo Amá, former VP of Engineering at Looker through its acquisition by Google Cloud, former General Manager at Google Cloud, and former Chief Development Officer at Snorkel AI, is joining the company to help accelerate its vision for the next era of enterprise AI.

Amá joins Birdie following a distinguished 30-year career spanning SAP, Greenplum, VMware, Looker, Google Cloud, Snorkel AI, and advisory work with Hex — a trajectory that mirrors the evolution of modern enterprise data itself: from infrastructure, to business intelligence, to AI.

Over the course of his career, Amá has led globally distributed teams ranging from 12 to more than 700 engineers, building deep expertise across software development, systems architecture, data-as-a-service, business intelligence, and AI/ML. He holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from UNICAMP.

His career arc reflects the major eras of enterprise technology. He built foundational experience at SAP and Greenplum, one of the pioneering massively parallel data platforms, before serving as VP of R&D at VMware. He later joined Looker as VP of Data Platform & Infrastructure, where he played a central role in scaling the company through its landmark $2.6 billion acquisition by Google. Following the acquisition, Amá became General Manager of Looker at Google Cloud, overseeing its evolution into a core pillar of Google’s enterprise analytics ecosystem. Most recently, he worked at Snorkel AI, operating at the frontier of AI/ML data platforms.

But after helping shape the infrastructure, analytics, and AI layers that define enterprise technology today, Amá sees a new gap emerging:

Context.

For decades, companies have invested heavily in BI platforms, dashboards, data lakes, and, more recently, LLMs — all in pursuit of better decisions. Yet despite unprecedented access to information, many organizations still struggle to convert fragmented customer, operational, and behavioral data into reliable action.

“BI helped enterprises see data. Data lakes helped them centralize it. LLMs helped them interact with it,” said Ronaldo Amá. “But none of those, on their own, solve the hardest problem: context — the business meaning required to turn fragmented signals into trusted decisions. Birdie is building exactly where that gap exists.”

Birdie believes this challenge represents one of the next major shifts in enterprise technology: the move from data infrastructure to context infrastructure.

As enterprises race to deploy AI across increasingly fragmented systems, the limiting factor is no longer simply access to data — but the ability to structure customer signals, behavioral patterns, operational workflows, and business priorities into systems AI can interpret accurately and operationalize effectively.

“The market does not need more dashboards alone. It does not need AI layered on top of disconnected systems,” said Ale Hadade, CEO and Co-Founder of Birdie. “It needs platforms that transform fragmented data into context-rich decisions that teams can trust and act on. Ronaldo has helped build every major generation of the modern data stack. His decision to join Birdie is a powerful signal about what comes next.”

At Birdie, Amá will lead the company’s technology strategy and engineering organization, accelerating development of Birdie’s unified platform to serve multiple use cases inside organizations.

“Birdie sits at the intersection of two things I care deeply about: using data to drive real business outcomes, and building products that empower teams to act on what they learn,” said Amá. “This is not just about understanding customers better. It’s about building systems that make customer context operational across the business.”

Amá’s appointment comes during a period of strong momentum for Birdie as the company expands across the US and Brazil, serving leading fintechs, digital platforms, and consumer brands seeking to transform customer intelligence into measurable business outcomes.

His leadership philosophy — what he calls “the tripod” — emphasizes three dimensions of great teams: doing work people love, working with people they enjoy, and working on something that matters deeply to the company.

“If you don’t make mistakes, you’re not going fast enough,” Amá often says. “If you repeat them, you’re not learning.”

For Birdie, his appointment signals more than executive expansion. It signals a broader belief that the next frontier of enterprise AI may not be better dashboards, bigger models, or larger data lakes alone. It may be the systems that finally give enterprises what those technologies have long promised — context, judgment, and action.

About Birdie

Birdie is a customer intelligence platform that helps enterprises transform fragmented customer and operational signals into measurable business decisions, accelerating prioritization, action, and impact across CX, Product, and Operations.Founded in 2019, Birdie serves unicorns and enterprise customers across the Americas. Learn more at birdie.ai.





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Company Name: Birdie.ai

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