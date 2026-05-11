Crypto Market News: AlphaPepe AI DEX Demo Hits 3k Users While Solana Price Prediction Eyes $500

MONACO CITY, Monaco, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto market news is turning toward AlphaPepe after the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo crossed 3,000 users, giving the project its strongest product milestone before listing. The presale has raised over $1.1 million, Stage 16 is live at $0.01683 per token, the holder count has passed 8,400, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.







The product milestone comes as Solana price prediction headlines return to the $500 debate, with bullish analyst ranges pointing higher if ETF demand, network upgrades, institutional adoption, and broader market strength continue building. Solana remains one of the strongest large-cap infrastructure plays, but AlphaPepe is moving in an earlier window, where product usage, presale momentum, and listing timing are converging now.

Crypto Market News: AlphaPepe AI DEX Demo Hits 3,000 Users While The Solana Price Prediction Targets $500

AlphaPepe’s AlphaSwap demo crossing 3,000 users gives the presale a stronger product-led story before launch. Most presale projects approach public trading with only a roadmap, a token contract, and a community campaign. AlphaPepe is moving toward its Q2 exchange debut with a working AI DEX already being tested by thousands of users before listing.

That matters because AlphaPepe’s momentum is not only coming from presale participation. The project has raised over $1.1 million, moved into Stage 16, passed 8,400 holders, and now expanded its demo user base to more than 3,000. That gives AlphaPepe two forms of traction at the same time: capital traction through the presale and product traction through AlphaSwap usage.

Solana remains one of the biggest names in the current crypto market news cycle. The Solana price prediction has moved back into focus as analysts weigh ETF inflows, network upgrades , and institutional demand. Bullish models place SOL toward $500 and above under stronger adoption conditions, while other analyst ranges remain lower depending on market liquidity and ecosystem growth.

The catalyst stack is strong, but it still depends on multiple conditions lining up. Solana needs ETF demand, network performance improvements, institutional participation, and broader risk appetite to support a major move toward $500. AlphaPepe’s next milestones are closer. Stage 16 is live, AlphaSwap has crossed 3,000 demo users, the audit is complete, and the Q2 exchange debut remains the next major step.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics before the exchange window opens.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

At the center of AlphaPepe is AlphaSwap, the AI-powered decentralized exchange built for meme coin traders. AlphaSwap is designed to solve three recurring problems in the sector: unsafe contracts, poor visibility into whale activity, and fragmented execution. The contract screening layer identifies suspicious token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking system gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution architecture is being built on BSC with speed and low-cost access in mind.

The 3,000-user demo milestone matters because it gives AlphaPepe measurable product usage before listing. Many early-stage crypto launches still come to market with branding, community energy, and future promises. AlphaPepe is moving toward its Q2 exchange debut with users already testing its core product, giving the launch a different profile from a typical presale built only on hype.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before public trading begins. In a market where security remains one of the biggest concerns for early-stage buyers, AlphaPepe is approaching launch with a completed audit, a live product demo, 8,400+ holders, Stage 16 active, and more than $1.1 million raised before exchange access begins. That combination gives the presale a stronger position as AlphaSwap usage grows and the Q2 listing window moves closer.

Conclusion

Solana’s $500 target remains one of the most ambitious large-cap predictions in the current market. The setup depends on ETF inflows, network upgrades such as Alpenglow and Firedancer, institutional demand, and broader crypto liquidity continuing to strengthen over time. If those catalysts align, SOL could remain one of the strongest infrastructure trades of the cycle.

But Solana’s path to $500 still depends on external market conditions building over multiple quarters. AlphaPepe is moving on a shorter timeline. Stage 16 is live, the presale has crossed $1.1 million, the holder count has passed 8,400, the AlphaSwap demo has surpassed 3,000 users, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching with visible product traction already in place.

That is why the 3,000-user milestone matters. AlphaPepe is not asking the market to wait for utility after launch. Users are already testing the product, the audit is complete, the holder base is growing, and the presale has entered its next stage before public trading begins. Solana gives buyers the large-cap infrastructure trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 16 is active now at $0.01683, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the Q2 exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.

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FAQs

What is the AlphaPepe AI DEX demo milestone?

AlphaPepe’s AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has crossed 3,000 users. The presale has raised over $1.1 million, Stage 16 is live at $0.01683, the holder count has passed 8,400, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching.

Can Solana reach $500?

Solana reaching $500 depends on ETF inflows, network upgrades such as Alpenglow and Firedancer, institutional demand, and broader market strength. Analyst ranges vary widely, with some bullish models reaching $500 and above.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is a crypto presale project building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe has crossed $1.1 million raised, passed 8,400 holders, surpassed 3,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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