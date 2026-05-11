The consolidated sales of VILVI Group April 2026

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės pieninė AB, Kelmės pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB, Baltic Dairy Board SIA and Marijampolės pieno konservai UAB, which joined the Group on 16 January 2026, consolidated sales for April 2026 amounted EUR 34.47 million – 48.6% increase comparing to April 2025. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January – April 2026 amounted to EUR 121.45 million – 28.8% increase comparing to the same period last year.





Gintaras Bertašius

CEO

Phone: +370 655 55001

Email: gintaras.bertasius@vilvi.eu