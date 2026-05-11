Surveillance Camera Market to Cross $75 Billion by 2031 with IP Cameras Holding 64.35% Revenue Share in 2025 – Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent research published by Mordor Intelligence, the surveillance camera market is anticipated to expand from USD 46.69 billion in 2026 to USD 75.63 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Market estimates indicate that increasing security concerns across commercial, residential, industrial, and government sectors continue to accelerate global demand for advanced surveillance systems.

According to industry analysis, the growing integration of artificial intelligence, cloud connectivity, and remote monitoring capabilities is reshaping the surveillance camera industry globally. The adoption of smart surveillance infrastructure across transportation hubs, public infrastructure, retail spaces, and smart cities is contributing significantly to surveillance camera market growth. As per published reports, organizations are increasingly investing in intelligent video surveillance systems to improve operational security, real-time monitoring, and incident response efficiency.

“Analysis of the surveillance camera market reflects a balanced review of supplier activity, adoption trends, and demand patterns, supported by structured primary research and consistent forecasting methods that help decision-makers compare findings with greater confidence than many broadly aggregated market studies” says, Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Key Developments in Surveillance Camera Market

Smart Surveillance in Urban Transit Systems

Major transit networks across Singapore and South Korea are adopting AI-powered crowd monitoring systems to improve public safety and streamline passenger movement. These technologies help authorities identify unusual activities more effectively while also supporting better crowd management and operational planning during busy travel hours.

Cloud Video Platforms Reshaping Retail Security

Retail chains across North America are increasingly moving toward cloud-based video surveillance solutions to simplify multi-location monitoring and reduce infrastructure complexity. These platforms are also helping businesses combine security monitoring with customer behavior analytics, enabling more informed operational and merchandising decisions.

Edge AI and 5G Advancing Industrial Surveillance

Industrial facilities are increasingly integrating 5G-enabled surveillance systems to support ultra-high-definition video monitoring and real-time threat detection. With edge AI capabilities, manufacturers can identify equipment issues and workplace safety concerns faster, while reducing reliance on manual inspection processes and improving operational efficiency.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Surveillance Camera Industry Report

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Enabling 5G-Edge Networks Unlocking Real-Time UHD Surveillance in Smart Factories

4.2.2 Mandates for AI-based Crowd Analytics in Mega Asian Transport Hubs

4.2.3 Rapid Roll-out of Safe-City Programs in Middle-East Oil Economies

4.2.4 Shift to Cloud-Native VSaaS Among North-American Multi-site Retailers

4.2.5 Others

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Escalating GPU Shortages Inflating AI-Camera BOM Costs

4.3.2 Data-Localization Laws Hindering Cross-Border Video Storage in GCC and ASEAN

4.3.3 Privacy-Centric OS Updates Curbing On-Device Face-Recognition in EU

4.3.4 Power Constraints in Off-Grid Mining Sites Limiting UHD Adoption

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory or Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Analog Cameras

5.1.2 IP Cameras

5.1.3 Hybrid Cameras

5.2 By Form Factor

5.2.1 Dome Cameras

5.2.2 Bullet Cameras

5.2.3 PTZ Cameras

5.2.4 Box Cameras

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Resolution

5.3.1 Non-HD (≤720p)

5.3.2 HD (720p-1080p)

5.3.3 Full HD (1080p-2K)

5.3.4 Ultra HD / 4K (≥4K)

5.4 By Connectivity

5.4.1 Wired

5.4.2 Power-over-Ethernet (PoE)

5.4.3 Wireless (Wi-Fi/Zigbee)

5.4.4 Cellular (4G/5G NB-IoT)

5.5 By Deployment Model

5.5.1 On-Premise

5.5.2 Cloud / VSaaS

5.5.3 Edge / On-Device Storage

5.5.4 Hybrid

5.6 By End-User Industry

5.6.1 Banking and Financial Institutions (BFSI)

5.6.2 Transportation and Infrastructure

5.6.3 Government and Defense

5.6.4 Healthcare Facilities

5.6.5 Others

5.7 By Geography

5.7.1 North America

5.7.1.1 United States

5.7.1.2 Canada

5.7.1.3 Mexico

5.7.2 South America

5.7.2.1 Brazil

5.7.2.2 Argentina

5.7.2.3 Chile

5.7.2.4 Rest of South America

5.7.3 Europe

5.7.3.1 United Kingdom

5.7.3.2 Germany

5.7.3.3 France

5.7.3.4 Italy

5.7.3.5 Spain

5.7.3.6 Nordics

5.7.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.7.4 APAC

5.7.4.1 China

5.7.4.2 Japan

5.7.4.3 India

5.7.4.4 South Korea

5.7.4.5 Indonesia

5.7.4.6 Australia

5.7.4.7 New Zealand

5.7.4.8 ASEAN-5

5.7.4.9 Rest of APAC

5.7.5 Middle East

5.7.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.7.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.7.5.3 Qatar

5.7.5.4 Kuwait

5.7.5.5 Oman

5.7.5.6 Bahrain

5.7.5.7 Turkey

5.7.5.8 Rest of Middle East

5.7.6 Africa

5.7.6.1 South Africa

5.7.6.2 Nigeria

5.7.6.3 Kenya

5.7.6.4 Rest of Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.3 Axis Communications AB

6.4.4 Bosch Security Systems GmbH

6.4.5 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.6 Panasonic Corporation

6.4.7 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Avigilon)

6.4.8 Genetec Inc.

6.4.9 Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd. (Hanwha Techwin)

6.4.10 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

Explore more insights into the surveillance camera market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/surveillance-camera-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Surveillance Camera Market Growth Across Major Economies

Asia-Pacific continues to see strong demand for surveillance technologies as governments expand smart city and public safety initiatives. Countries such as China, India, and Singapore are investing in AI-enabled monitoring systems to improve urban security, transportation management, and operational efficiency.

North America and Europe are increasingly focusing on cloud-based surveillance platforms and privacy-focused security solutions. Businesses and public agencies across these regions are adopting advanced analytics, edge AI, and compliance-ready monitoring systems to strengthen infrastructure protection and modernize legacy surveillance networks.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Baggage Scanners Market Forecast

The baggage scanners market size is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion in 2026 and further grow to USD 3.30 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.42% during 2026-2031. Market growth is supported by rising investments in airport security modernization, increasing passenger traffic, and growing adoption of automated and AI-enabled baggage inspection systems across transportation hubs worldwide.

Security Screening Market Growth

The security screening market size in 2026 is estimated at USD 9.94 billion and is projected to reach USD 13.77 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period. Increasing concerns around public safety, border protection, and critical infrastructure security are driving demand for advanced screening technologies across airports, government facilities, and commercial spaces globally.

City Surveillance Market Size

The city surveillance market size is estimated at USD 15.57 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 22.99 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.12% during 2026-2031. The market is gaining momentum due to increasing smart city initiatives, growing deployment of AI-powered surveillance systems, and rising investments in urban public safety and intelligent traffic monitoring infrastructure.

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