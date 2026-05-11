Press Release

Eviden supports the operational and digital convergence of the Luxembourg and Belgian armies

This contract forms part of the cooperation agreement between Belgium and Luxembourg for the creation of a mid-combat reconnaissance battalion, based on operational and digital convergence aligned with the French SCORPION standard

Paris, France and Grand Duchy of Luxembourg – May 11, 2026 – Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announces its provision of a SCORPION Combat Information System (SICS) training platform to the Luxembourg Army. Additionally, Eviden is conducting studies on the digitization of the Luxembourg forces’ vehicles to ensure interoperability with the latest generation of CaMo (Motorized Capability) vehicles. This contract demonstrates deep capability integration between European countries, harmonizing technologies and equipment, training, rules of engagement and doctrines, which enhances coordinated operations and enables rapid deployment within coalitions.

These training and study missions will be delivered by Eviden's teams, in alignment with the agreement between Luxembourg and Belgium to establish a mid-range combat reconnaissance battalion. The aim is to develop a cohesive operational capability between the three countries, covering equipment, communications and doctrines.

Luxembourg has acquired 54 CaMo vehicles1 as part of establishing this joint battalion. The country will benefit from Eviden’s expertise as the supplier of the SICS system, which serves as the digital backbone for both the CaMo and the SCORPION programs. Integrating SICS with CaMo vehicles enables instant information sharing among vehicles, platoons, and command posts, streamlining decision-making.

Guillaume Hansen, head of project management for the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg’s army, said: "Luxembourg is joining the France-Belgium partnership. Expert support from Eviden helps streamline technology, materials, and methods needed for coordinated actions among vehicles, sensors and soldiers.”

Fabrice Laclef, director in charge of information systems and defense electronics at Eviden, Atos Group, said: "As a technology partner to the European Defense Industrial Base, Eviden addresses the challenges of inter-service collaboration by deploying sovereign solutions. This contract reflects our continued commitment to supporting the armed forces in strengthening European industrial autonomy and fostering a framework for structural military cooperation among European allies.”

More information on Eviden's role in the implementation of SICS

Eviden is the industrial prime contractor for the SCORPION Combat Information System (SICS), handling system design, software development, integration with vehicles and command posts, cybersecurity and operational maintenance.

SICS serves as the digital command system for SCORPION battle groups. It enables collaborative operations by instantly sharing tactical information, providing real-time unit geolocation, coordinating combined arms efforts, distributing orders and digitized tactical data. It is installed in Griffon, Jaguar and Serval vehicles.

***

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand focused on cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. A trusted partner to public and private sector organizations, Eviden deploys advanced analytics capabilities and helps ensure the robustness, continuity and resilience of its customers’ operations. Leveraging more than 2,200 experts and 720 patents, Eviden helps protect people, data and critical infrastructures worldwide, at the convergence of intelligence, sovereignty and trust.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé - France | isabelle.grange@atos.net | Phone: +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

1 Motorized Capability

Attachment