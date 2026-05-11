Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 19

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 25 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



11 May 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 19

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 19:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement3,583,631316.67491,134,846,050
04 May 2026185,669318.044259,050,949
05 May 202626,365319.96078,435,764
06 May 20265,406323.66231,749,718
07 May 20265,000327.30541,636,527
08 May 2026130,578321.111141,930,045
Total accumulated over week 19353,018319.5390112,803,003
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme3,936,649316.93171,247,649,053

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.483% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
04 May 2026113,962318.134036,255,187
05 May 202615,526319.96164,967,724
06 May 20264,758323.50301,539,227
07 May 20262,466327.2920807,102
08 May 202679,330321.121025,474,529
Total accumulated over week 19216,042319.584969,043,769
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,501,579316.7135792,283,745


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
04 May 202671,707317.901622,795,770
05 May 202610,839319.95943,468,040
06 May 2026648324.8324210,491
07 May 20262,534327.3184829,425
08 May 202651,248321.095916,455,523
Total accumulated over week 19136,976319.466543,759,249
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,435,070317.3123455,365,314


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement EN Weekly SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

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