|Company announcement no. 25 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
11 May 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 19
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 19:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,583,631
|316.6749
|1,134,846,050
|04 May 2026
|185,669
|318.0442
|59,050,949
|05 May 2026
|26,365
|319.9607
|8,435,764
|06 May 2026
|5,406
|323.6623
|1,749,718
|07 May 2026
|5,000
|327.3054
|1,636,527
|08 May 2026
|130,578
|321.1111
|41,930,045
|Total accumulated over week 19
|353,018
|319.5390
|112,803,003
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|3,936,649
|316.9317
|1,247,649,053
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.483% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|04 May 2026
|113,962
|318.1340
|36,255,187
|05 May 2026
|15,526
|319.9616
|4,967,724
|06 May 2026
|4,758
|323.5030
|1,539,227
|07 May 2026
|2,466
|327.2920
|807,102
|08 May 2026
|79,330
|321.1210
|25,474,529
|Total accumulated over week 19
|216,042
|319.5849
|69,043,769
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,501,579
|316.7135
|792,283,745
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|04 May 2026
|71,707
|317.9016
|22,795,770
|05 May 2026
|10,839
|319.9594
|3,468,040
|06 May 2026
|648
|324.8324
|210,491
|07 May 2026
|2,534
|327.3184
|829,425
|08 May 2026
|51,248
|321.0959
|16,455,523
|Total accumulated over week 19
|136,976
|319.4665
|43,759,249
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,435,070
|317.3123
|455,365,314
Attachment