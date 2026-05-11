$1.51 Bn Solid-state Transformer Market Analysis by Semiconductor Device Type, Deployment Type, and End User, and Application - Global Long-term Forecast to 2035

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid-state Transformer Market by Semiconductor Device Type, Deployment Type, and End User, and Application - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global solid-state transformer market is forecasted to grow from USD 0.28 billion in 2030 to USD 1.51 billion by 2035, with a robust CAGR of 40.1%.

Power Rating Dynamics: More than 5-20 MVA Segment to Accelerate

The More than 5-20 MVA segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR. This growth is driven by rising demand in smart grid networks, renewable energy integration, and electric vehicle infrastructure. These transformers are favored for high-capacity applications due to their proficiency in power management, supporting bidirectional flows, and voltage regulation. Additionally, the rise of digital substations and railway electrification boosts this segment's expansion.

Transportation Authorities to Lead Market Share

Transportation authorities hold a significant share of the solid-state transformer market, a trend likely to persist with investments in railway electrification, metro systems, and electric public transport. These transformers enhance energy efficiency and facilitate regenerative braking in traction systems, proving beneficial for modern rail networks and expanded electrification of transit systems globally.

Asia Pacific: Key Region with Largest Market Share

Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the solid-state transformer market due to the swift expansion of electricity infrastructure and grid modernization initiatives. With substantial investments in smart grids and renewable energy, countries like China, Japan, and India are at the forefront of this growth. The region's burgeoning electric vehicle infrastructure and microgrid projects are main contributors to the market uptake.

Key Industry Players

Prominent companies in the market include Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), SolarEdge Technologies (Israel), Ampereand PTE LTD (Singapore), RCT Systems (Switzerland), DG Matrix (US), GridBridge (US), and WattEV (US).

Report Coverage and Insights

Drivers: Investments in grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and efficient power conversion.

Investments in grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and efficient power conversion. Opportunities: Growth in digital substations and intelligent grids, high-power EV charging networks, and decentralized energy systems.

Growth in digital substations and intelligent grids, high-power EV charging networks, and decentralized energy systems. Challenges: High initial costs, integration into existing grids, and managing power quality and stability.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 321 Forecast Period 2030 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2030 $0.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 40.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Investments in Grid Modernization and Smart Grid Infrastructure

Rising Integration of Renewable Energy Sources into Power Systems

Expanding Electrification of Transportation Systems

Accelerating Demand for Efficient Power Conversion in Modern Distribution Networks

Increasing Adoption of Distributed Energy Resources in Power Networks

Restraints

High Initial Development and Deployment Costs of Solid-State Transformers

Limited Large-Scale Commercial Deployment and Field Validation

Lack of Standardized Regulatory and Grid Integration Frameworks

High Cost of Wide-Bandgap Semiconductor Materials

Shortage of Large-Scale Facilities for Manufacturing Sst Systems and Specialized Components

Opportunities

Growing Deployment of Digital Substations and Intelligent Grid Infrastructure

Expansion of High-Power Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging Networks

Increasing Adoption of Decentralized Energy Systems and Microgrids

Rising Demand for Compact and High-Efficiency Power Distribution Systems

Accelerating R&D Power Electronics

Challenges

Thermal Management Challenges in High-Power Semiconductor Modules

Concerns About Reliability During High-Voltage and High-Frequency Operations

Complexities Associated with Integrating Ssts into Legacy Grid Infrastructure

Managing Power Quality, Harmonics, and Stability in Power Electronics-based Grids

Protection and Fault Management in Converter-based Transformer Architectures

Company Profiles

Hitachi, Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton

ABB

Gridbridge

Amperesand Pte Ltd.

Rct Systems

Dg Matrix

Solaredge Technologies, Inc.

Wattev

Heron Power Electronics Company

Sifang

Transforma Energy

Wolfspeed, Inc.

Stmicroelectronics

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Rohm Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Navitas Semiconductor

Semikron Danfoss

Microchip Technology Inc.

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isci4h

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