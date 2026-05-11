$1.51 Bn Solid-state Transformer Market Analysis by Semiconductor Device Type, Deployment Type, and End User, and Application - Global Long-term Forecast to 2035

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid-state Transformer Market by Semiconductor Device Type, Deployment Type, and End User, and Application - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global solid-state transformer market is forecasted to grow from USD 0.28 billion in 2030 to USD 1.51 billion by 2035, with a robust CAGR of 40.1%.
Power Rating Dynamics: More than 5-20 MVA Segment to Accelerate
The More than 5-20 MVA segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR. This growth is driven by rising demand in smart grid networks, renewable energy integration, and electric vehicle infrastructure. These transformers are favored for high-capacity applications due to their proficiency in power management, supporting bidirectional flows, and voltage regulation. Additionally, the rise of digital substations and railway electrification boosts this segment's expansion.
Transportation Authorities to Lead Market Share
Transportation authorities hold a significant share of the solid-state transformer market, a trend likely to persist with investments in railway electrification, metro systems, and electric public transport. These transformers enhance energy efficiency and facilitate regenerative braking in traction systems, proving beneficial for modern rail networks and expanded electrification of transit systems globally.
Asia Pacific: Key Region with Largest Market Share
Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the solid-state transformer market due to the swift expansion of electricity infrastructure and grid modernization initiatives. With substantial investments in smart grids and renewable energy, countries like China, Japan, and India are at the forefront of this growth. The region's burgeoning electric vehicle infrastructure and microgrid projects are main contributors to the market uptake.
Key Industry Players
Prominent companies in the market include Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), SolarEdge Technologies (Israel), Ampereand PTE LTD (Singapore), RCT Systems (Switzerland), DG Matrix (US), GridBridge (US), and WattEV (US).
Report Coverage and Insights
- Drivers: Investments in grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and efficient power conversion.
- Opportunities: Growth in digital substations and intelligent grids, high-power EV charging networks, and decentralized energy systems.
- Challenges: High initial costs, integration into existing grids, and managing power quality and stability.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|321
|Forecast Period
|2030 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2030
|$0.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$1.51 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|40.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Investments in Grid Modernization and Smart Grid Infrastructure
- Rising Integration of Renewable Energy Sources into Power Systems
- Expanding Electrification of Transportation Systems
- Accelerating Demand for Efficient Power Conversion in Modern Distribution Networks
- Increasing Adoption of Distributed Energy Resources in Power Networks
Restraints
- High Initial Development and Deployment Costs of Solid-State Transformers
- Limited Large-Scale Commercial Deployment and Field Validation
- Lack of Standardized Regulatory and Grid Integration Frameworks
- High Cost of Wide-Bandgap Semiconductor Materials
- Shortage of Large-Scale Facilities for Manufacturing Sst Systems and Specialized Components
Opportunities
- Growing Deployment of Digital Substations and Intelligent Grid Infrastructure
- Expansion of High-Power Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging Networks
- Increasing Adoption of Decentralized Energy Systems and Microgrids
- Rising Demand for Compact and High-Efficiency Power Distribution Systems
- Accelerating R&D Power Electronics
Challenges
- Thermal Management Challenges in High-Power Semiconductor Modules
- Concerns About Reliability During High-Voltage and High-Frequency Operations
- Complexities Associated with Integrating Ssts into Legacy Grid Infrastructure
- Managing Power Quality, Harmonics, and Stability in Power Electronics-based Grids
- Protection and Fault Management in Converter-based Transformer Architectures
Company Profiles
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Eaton
- ABB
- Gridbridge
- Amperesand Pte Ltd.
- Rct Systems
- Dg Matrix
- Solaredge Technologies, Inc.
- Wattev
- Heron Power Electronics Company
- Sifang
- Transforma Energy
- Wolfspeed, Inc.
- Stmicroelectronics
- Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC
- Rohm Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Navitas Semiconductor
- Semikron Danfoss
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Efficient Power Conversion Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isci4h
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