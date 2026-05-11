$264.95 Bn Doors & Windows Market by Product, Material, Construction Type, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doors & Windows Market by Product, Material, Construction Type, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global doors & windows market is on track to reach USD 264.95 billion by 2031, up from USD 207.68 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period.

This comprehensive report offers insights into key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting the doors & windows market. It provides detailed competitive analysis of major players, helping stakeholders understand market dynamics and develop effective strategies to capitalize on emerging trends.

Steady growth is being fueled by rising construction activities and increased spending on renovations. Doors and windows are critical to a building's design, enhancing airflow and energy efficiency. Rapid urbanization, the growth of housing projects, and a push towards energy-efficient solutions are key growth drivers in this sector.

Major market players include ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), LIXIL Corporation (Japan), Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (US), JELD-WEN, Inc. (US), YKK AP (Japan), Owens Corning (US), Pella Corporation (US), Schuco International KG (Germany), Andersen Corporation (US), MITER Brands (US), and Marvin (US).

In the United States, the National Association of Home Builders predicts a modest increase of about 1% in single-family housing starts in 2026, rising to 940,000 units. It is expected to grow further to nearly 984,000 units by 2027. Moreover, home improvement spending has increased significantly, moving from 33% in 2007 to an anticipated 45% by the third quarter of 2025. These trends indicate a strong demand for advanced, energy-efficient door and window systems globally.

Windows are projected to be the fastest-growing segment within the doors & windows market.

The demand is driven by the need for energy-efficient buildings, ventilation, and natural light. Modern window systems offer improved thermal insulation and lower energy consumption. As urban construction and renovation efforts rise, there's increasing interest in advanced window solutions. Innovations in materials like vinyl, aluminum, fiberglass, and composite, along with energy-efficient glazing and smart window technology, are propelling this growth.

Sliding is the fastest-growing construction type within the market.

Sliding systems are preferred for their space efficiency, being ideal for compact urban environments. They offer benefits such as zero clearance for swinging, making them suitable for modern design concepts in homes, skyscrapers, and hotels. Transitioning from wooden to aluminum and uPVC sliding systems with advanced glazing is a growing trend, aligning with modern aesthetic preferences and functional requirements.

Plastics stand out as the fastest-growing material type in the market.

The surge is attributed to the rising adoption of uPVC and polymers for frames in both residential and commercial buildings. Plastic frames are highly durable, resistant to corrosion, easy to maintain, and provide excellent thermal insulation, making them suitable for diverse climates and energy-efficient designs.

The residential sector is the fastest-growing end-use industry.

Urbanization, increased housing construction, and significant home renovation activity are driving this growth. Homeowners are investing more in remodeling and replacements to improve energy efficiency and aesthetic appeal, with a trend towards large windows, sliding doors, and energy-efficient solutions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 390 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $207.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $264.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Residential Construction Activities

Rapid Urbanization and Population Growth

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Building Components

Restraints

Environmental Regulations and Compliance Pressure on PVC and Other Materials

High Upfront and Lifecycle Costs of Advanced and Eco-Friendly Door & Window Systems

Opportunities

Rising Demand in Emerging Economies

Increasing Demand for High-End Residential Units and Multi-Story Buildings

Integration of Smart Technologies and Sustainable Practices

Growing Building Retrofit and Zero-Carbon Renovation Initiatives

Challenges

Compliance with Evolving Environmental Regulations and Energy Efficiency Standards

Trade Tariffs and Supply Chain Disruptions

Intense Market Competition and Price Sensitivity

Case Studies

Modern Energy-Efficient Home Integration with Advanced Window & Door Solutions

Heritage Property Restoration with High-Quality Timber Window & Door Solutions

Michelle Adams' Modern Makeover with Andersen's Windows & Doors

Innovative Multi-Slide Vinyl Patio Doors in Orlando

Company Profiles

Assa Abloy

Lixil Corporation

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

Jeld-Wen, Inc.

YKK AP

Owens Corning

Pella Corporation

Schuco International KG

Andersen Corporation

Miter Brands

Marvin

Reynaers Group

Internorm

Nordan Group

Aparna Enterprises Limited

Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co. Inc.

ProVia LLC

Therma-Tru Corp.

Novoferm GmbH

Simpson Door Company

Loewen Windows

Bg Legno

Vinylguard Window & Door Systems Ltd.

SGM Window Manufacturing Limited

Prominance UPVC Window Systems

Greenfortune Windows and Doors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0bcfw

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