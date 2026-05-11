Air Traffic Management Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: Technological Advancements, Product Launches, Emerging Geographies, Investment Activity and Detailed Competitive Benchmarking

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Traffic Management Market by Operation, Technology, Solution, Deployment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air traffic management market is forecasted to expand significantly, reaching USD 12.20 billion by 2025 and rising to USD 15.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The report provides vital insights for market leaders and new entrants, facilitating a clearer understanding of revenue estimations for the air traffic management market. It aids stakeholders in comprehending the competitive landscape, positioning their businesses strategically, and devising effective go-to-market strategies. Moreover, it presents an advanced understanding of the market dynamics and reveals core market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This growth is primarily fueled by the persistent surge in global passenger and cargo traffic annually. As traffic volumes climb, there is increasing pressure on existing airspace capacity, prompting investments in communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation infrastructure to enhance safety and alleviate congestion. Furthermore, advancements in unmanned aircraft systems and air mobility platforms necessitate scalable, digital solutions for air traffic management across various regions.







Software Segment to See Highest Growth

The software sector is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to the ongoing transition to digital and data-driven operations in air traffic management. The burgeoning demand for real-time data processing, predictive analytics, and integrated decision-support systems propels the adoption of sophisticated software solutions. Additionally, the necessity for seamless interoperability among stakeholders is spurring investments in scalable, cloud-based platforms, thereby boosting operational efficiency and situational awareness.



Controller-Pilot Data Link Communications on the Rise

The controller-pilot data link communications segment is set to register the fastest growth attributed to the rising need for efficient and reliable communication between pilots and controllers. The shift from voice-based communication to data link systems helps alleviate frequency congestion and minimize errors, while regulatory mandates and modernization programs support these systems' adoption for improved airspace efficiency.



Latin America to Experience Steady Growth

Latin America is expected to experience steady market growth driven by increased investments in airport infrastructure and airspace modernization. The rise in passenger traffic and expansion of regional airline networks are compelling the adoption of advanced air traffic management technologies, progressively transforming the region's infrastructure.



Profile Breakdown of Market Participants:

Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, Tier 3 - 20%

Designation: C Level - 35%, Director Level - 25%, Others - 40%

Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 15%, Asia Pacific - 45%, Middle East - 10%, RoW - 5%

Research Insights

This comprehensive market study evaluates segments and subsegments within the global air traffic management market. It aims to estimate growth potential and market size across various regions while offering in-depth competitive analysis of key players, including company profiles and strategic initiatives.



Key Insights Covered:

Market Drivers: Rising Air Traffic and Airspace Congestion

Restraints: High Capital Investment and Long Implementation Cycles

Opportunities: Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics

Challenges: Escalating Cybersecurity Risks in Digitized Infrastructures

Market Penetration: Insights from Top Market Players

Innovation: Technological Developments and Product Launches

Market Development: Potential Markets Across Regions

Market Diversification: New Products, Geographies, and Recent Investments

Competitive Assessment: Detailed Assessments of Leading Market Players

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 351 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Global Air Traffic and Airspace Congestion

Government-Led Airspace Modernization Programs

Increasing Focus on Operational Efficiency and Cost Optimization

Restraints

High Capital Investment and Long Implementation Cycles

Integration Complexity with Legacy Systems

Shortage of Skilled Air Traffic and Technical Personnel

Opportunities

Integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Advanced Air Mobility

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics

Expansion of Cross-Border Airspace Harmonization Initiatives

Challenges

Escalating Cybersecurity Risks in Digitized Air Traffic Management Infrastructure

Regulatory Fragmentation Across Global Jurisdictions

Managing Traffic Volatility and Unpredictable Disruptions

Company Profiles

Thales

Rtx

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Indra

Saab Ab

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace

Sita

Bae Systems

Frequentis AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation

Leidos

Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

Amadeus IT Group, SA

Leonardo S.P.A.

Nav Canada

Searidge Technologies

Aireon

Skysoft-Atm

Anra Technologies

Onesky

Aloft Technologies

Aerobits

Unifly

Mosaic Atm

Skygrid, LLC





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5lxry

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