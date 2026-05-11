Neurovascular Devices Global Forecast Report 2025: A $7.22 Billion Opportunity by 2030, Driven by Advancement of AI- and Robot-Assisted Systems for Next-Generation Neurointerventions

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurovascular Devices Market by Disease Pathology, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global neurovascular devices market is poised for impressive growth, projected to climb from USD 4.64 billion in 2025 to USD 7.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.3%.

This surge is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases spurred by factors such as aging populations, hypertension, and sedentary lifestyles. This trend fuels the demand for advanced monitoring and treatment tools as conditions like stroke, brain aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations become more common. An expanding elderly demographic, particularly vulnerable to these conditions, further accelerates the market demand. Continuous technological advancements enhance device efficiency and accuracy, appealing to healthcare providers and patients alike.

The report categorizes industry participants by company type, designation, and regional distribution, offering insights into the competitive landscape. Key market players include Stryker, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Terumo Corporation, and Penumbra, among others, showcasing diverse innovations and strategic expansions.



Market Challenges and Opportunities

Despite promising growth prospects, the market grapples with challenges such as high treatment costs, a lack of skilled neurosurgeons, and stringent regulatory hurdles. Nonetheless, the market's potential remains strong, especially in precision-enhancing AI and robotic-assisted systems poised to revolutionize neurointerventions.



Cerebral Aneurysm Segment Dominates Disease Pathology

In the disease pathology segment, cerebral aneurysms hold the largest share of the global market. The prevalence of cerebral aneurysms is attributed to lifestyle factors, including smoking, chronic hypertension, and obesity, compounded by genetic predispositions. While middle-aged individuals and women are more susceptible, those with family histories of aneurysms face heightened risks, underscoring the segment's dominance.





Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Leading End Users

Among end users, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers lead the market. Equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and skilled teams, these institutions manage critical conditions like strokes and aneurysms effectively. Their comprehensive care spectrum-from diagnostics to rehabilitation-ensures superior patient outcomes, explaining their market leadership.



Asia Pacific: A High-Growth Region

The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A rapid escalation in neurovascular disease cases coupled with rising demand for advanced treatments propels this market. Major industry players are establishing a stronger APAC presence by advancing technologies and refining robotic systems to tackle complex neurovascular conditions, presenting vast opportunities for growth.



Industry Participants and Competitive Landscape



Key Insights Include:

Analysis of key drivers and restraints in the neurovascular devices market.

Detailed product portfolios of major players.

Comprehensive information on product enhancement and innovation.

Insights into market development and diversification strategies.

A thorough competitive assessment of market players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 307 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Incidence of Neurovascular Diseases

Availability of Medical Reimbursements for Neurovascular Procedures

Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure Across Emerging Economies

Rise in Demand for Effective Neurovascular Technologies

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Approval Process for Medical Devices

Opportunities

Advancement of AI- and Robot-Assisted Systems for Next-Generation Neurointerventions

Company Profiles

Key Players

Stryker

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Terumo Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Balt Group

Kaneka Corporation

Phenox GmbH (Wallaby Medical)

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

Achieva Medical (Peijia Medical)

Rapid Medical

Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.

Acandis GmbH

Evasc Medical System Corp

Other Key Players

Sensome Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd. Imperative Care, Inc. Medikit Co. Ltd. Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Co. Ltd.



SMEs/Startups

Neurosafe Medical Co. Ltd. Luseed Vascular Neurovasc Technologies, Inc. Oxfordendovascular Galaxy Therapeutics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7048a

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