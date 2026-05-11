Diesel Generator Market Industry Report 2026: Market Forecast to Surpass $25 Billion by 2031 with Caterpillar, Cummins, Generac Power Systems, Rolls-Royce plc, and Mitsubishi Dominating

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Generator Market by Design, Application, End User, Power Rating, Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The diesel generator market is poised to reach USD 25.61 billion by 2031, growing from USD 19.26 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 5.9%

Key factors such as the rapid growth of data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunications infrastructure, and industrial projects are placing immense pressure on aging power grids. This has spurred demand for advanced diesel generator solutions to provide reliable standby and primary power.

In emerging markets like India and China, high-capacity diesel generators are increasingly used for backup power across manufacturing hubs, commercial complexes, remote mining sites, and infrastructure projects. These applications leverage smart diesel generators with grid-support capabilities, including automatic load sharing, low-emission controls, and hybrid integration with battery storage and renewables, thus centralizing their role in modern power reliability and energy security systems.

In the U.S. and other developed nations, the acceleration in the growth of critical infrastructure and rapid urbanization is driven by supportive policies aimed at grid resilience and emergency preparedness, thereby boosting the deployment of next-generation diesel generators. These generators are characterized by electronic engine management, digital monitoring, predictive maintenance, and hybrid functionalities that comply with reduced emissions standards (Tier 4/Stage V). These trends significantly enhance operational resilience, business continuity, and energy security, further consolidating the crucial role of diesel generators in global infrastructure and economic growth.

Standby Power to Lead Application Segment

The standby power segment is projected to dominate the diesel generator market during the forecast period. Widely used in residential buildings, commercial complexes, data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication infrastructure, and industrial backup power, diesel generators ensure business continuity during grid outages. Their rapid start capabilities, surge handling, and compatibility with automatic transfer switches (ATS) make them ideal for distributed power applications.

The rising adoption of hybrid diesel generator systems in residential and small-to-medium commercial settings supports this segment. These systems facilitate integration with battery storage, solar PV, and smart energy management platforms to optimize fuel use and lower emissions. The standby power segment benefits from expanding installations in emerging economies, where unreliable grid infrastructure and soaring electricity demand are prevalent. Compared to continuous or prime power units used in large-scale projects, standby diesel generators are more cost-effective, easy to install, and require less maintenance.

Commercial Segment to Experience Fastest Growth

The commercial sector is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment. This growth is fueled by the rapid expansion in data centers, healthcare facilities, hospitality, retail complexes, office buildings, educational institutions, and telecommunications infrastructure. Reliable backup power solutions are sought by commercial entities in large economies to maintain continuity and resilience amid frequent grid outages and extreme weather events.

Modern diesel generators in commercial applications meet high load demands, provide quick start-up and automatic transfer capabilities, and feature advanced load management systems, paralleling controls, and low-emission technologies. These systems are seamlessly integrating with renewable resources and batteries, enhancing the overall reliability and stability of standby or prime power systems. The incorporation of modern, modular designs, remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance through digital platforms, and SCADA integration have revolutionized facility performance and equipment monitoring.

North America to Be Second-Largest Market

North America is anticipated to be the second-largest diesel generator market during the forecast period, driven by robust infrastructure development, the expansion of data centers and commercial facilities, alongside the demand for reliable backup power. This need arises due to frequent grid outages, extreme weather conditions, and aging power infrastructure across the US and Canada.

Utility-scale and industrial projects in the region, along with burgeoning construction activities, healthcare facilities, telecommunications towers, and oil & gas operations, necessitate advanced diesel generator technology. Policies encouraging infrastructure resilience, domestic manufacturing, and emergency preparedness investments continue to fuel diesel generator demand. As challenges from high intermittent renewable integration escalate, utilities in North America are adopting smarter, efficient diesel generators to tackle issues like system inertia loss and voltage fluctuations, ensuring fast backup response capabilities.

In-depth interviews with industry experts, C-level executives, and key market players have elucidated critical qualitative and quantitative insights. The composition of primary interviews is varied: Tier 1 companies account for 45%, Tier 2 for 30%, and Tier 3 for 25%. Regional representation includes Asia Pacific (60%), Europe (15%), North America (10%), Middle East & Africa (10%), and South America (5%). Leading market players like Caterpillar, Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems, Rolls-Royce plc, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries dominate this landscape, emphasizing the intensive competition and market dynamics.

Key Benefits of the Report

The report provides insights into key market drivers such as the growing demand for reliable backup power and the expansion of data centers.

Comprehensive information on market developments and geographical diversification, highlighting new products, untapped geographies, and recent advancements.

Detailed competitive assessments and growth strategies of leading players, including Caterpillar, Cummins Inc., Generac, and others.

Examination of product innovations like the integration of advanced electronic engine control systems and sustainable developments in emission-compliant engines.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 341 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $25.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Reliable Backup Power

Growth of Data Centers and Telecom Infrastructure

Challenges

Adoption of Stringent Governmental Regulations Directed Toward Reaching Net-Zero Emissions

High Maintenance and Operating Costs

Opportunities

Increasing Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Rising Electrification in Developing Regions

Company Profiles

Caterpillar

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Rolls-Royce PLC

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Wartsila

Atlas Copco Ab

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Doosan Bobcat

Carrier

Ashok Leyland

Kirloskar

Greaves Cotton Limited

Denyo Co. Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Rehlko

Hyundai Power Products

Mahindra Powerol

Anglo Belgian Corporation Nv

Jc Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Aksa Power Generation

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd

Everllence

Himalayan Power Machines Mfg Co.

Weifang Haitai Power Machinery Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9sgm1s

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