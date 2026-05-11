11 May 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Split of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes: WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged (New ISIN: XS3306516876) WisdomTree FTSE MIB Banks (New ISIN: XS3306519201)

WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Leveraged (New ISIN: XS3306518658) WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged (New ISIN: XS3306518492) WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged (New ISIN: XS3306519896)

(the “Affected Securities”)

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 22 April 2026 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

Further to the announcement made by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) on 23 April 2026 (the “Initial Announcement”) relating to its determination to effect a split (the “Split”) of the Affected Securities, the Issuer hereby further confirms that the Split has now taken place.

The Split applied to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant Register after the close of business on Friday 8 May 2026. As notified to holders, the Split resulted in a change of ISINs for the Affected Securities. Monday 11 May 2026 is the first trading day of the Affected Securities using the new ISIN on European exchanges (set out in the below table).

The applicable ratio outlined in the below table was applied to the relevant class of Affected Securities:

Class Existing ISIN

(Last Trading Date of Existing ISIN:

8 May 2026) New ISIN

(First Trading Date of New ISIN: 11 May 2026) Ratio (in words) Ratio (in numbers) WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B7XD2195 XS3306516876 Ten 10 WisdomTree FTSE MIB Banks IE00BYMB4Q22 XS3306519201 Fifty 50 WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B7SD4R47 XS3306518658 Twenty-five 25 WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B878KX55 XS3306518492 Twenty 20 WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B88D2999 XS3306519896 Twenty 20

Trading in the split securities began at the open of trading today, 11 May 2026, on European stock exchanges. Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Split in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.

The Split has been implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of the Affected Securities made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer dated 7 May 2026.

Further information

This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to the Splits FAQ and the Initial Announcement on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu/about-wisdomtree/important-notices or contact Europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.

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