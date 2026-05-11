Goliath Resources Strengthens Its Advisory Board With The Addition Of Alan Edwards

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQX: GOTRF) (Frankfurt: B4IF) (the "Company" or "Goliath"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alan Edwards to its advisory board. This strategic addition significantly enhances the Company’s technical and operational expertise as the Company prepares to further advance and expand its high-grade Surebet Gold Discovery. Mobilization is only weeks away for a fully funded ~50,000 meter drill program in 2026 focused on expansion both laterally and at depth on the Company’s 100% owned Golddigger Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Alan is a highly experienced mining engineer with more than 40 years in the global mining industry, spanning project development, operations, and executive leadership. His expertise spans both open pit and underground mining across gold and base metal assets, with a strong track record in advancing projects from feasibility through to construction and production.

He has held several senior technical and operational roles with major mining companies inclusive of Detour Gold Corporation (Joined the BOD primarily to provide operating and technical support to the board and management), Freeport McMoRan (Senior Vice President Operations, managed operations at P.T. Freeport Indonesia mining including the Grasberg open pit and underground mining operations), Kinross Gold Corporation (Vice President Operations where he defined and initiated the Phase 6 expansion of the Fort Knox mine in Alaska, which added 6 years of mine life).

Alan is currently serving or has served at the board level, that includes Chairman of mining companies such as Valor Gold, a Seabridge Gold proposed spinout, Entrée Resources Ltd., Mason Resources Corp. (until its acquisition by Hudbay Minerals Inc.), AQM Copper Inc. (until its acquisition by Teck Resources Ltd.), and AuRico Gold Corp.

Mr. Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO of Goliath states: “We are delighted that our high-grade Surebet Gold Discovery has caught Alan’s attention and excited he decided to join the Goliath team. Management expects this year and future years will be a transformative time for the Company. We look forward to Alan’s valuable contributions as we continue our focus on expanding Surebet that remains open and hunting for the causative intrusive feeder source. Alan has been instrumental in many successful projects in the mining sector throughout his distinguished career. With his strong background, we are confident his expertise will contribute significantly to advance Surebet and unlock additional shareholder value. We look forward to mobilizing shortly for our fully funded 2026 exploration drilling program with a target of ~50,000 meters.”



The Company has granted Alan a total of 250,000 stock options priced at $1.79 per share for a five-year period which will vest immediately as well as 210,000 restricted share units (RSUs) which will vest equally over three years, with first vesting occurring after one year. The grant of the options and RSUs are subject to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia, inclusive of its 100% owned Golddigger Project that hosts the high-grade Surebet Gold Discovery. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Goliath completed its largest drill campaign to date for a total of 64,364 meters in 2025 and is fully funded for a similar sized drill program in 2026. The Company’s key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

For more information please contact:

Goliath Resources Limited

Mr. Roger Rosmus

Founder and CEO

Tel: +1.416.488.2887

roger@goliathresources.com

www.goliathresourcesltd.com

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the terms of the Option Agreement as amended by the Amending Agreement. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company’s business and results of operations; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

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