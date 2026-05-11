ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 04 May to 08 May 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|17,814
|279,931,840
|4 May 2026
|320
|15,143.5000
|4,845,920
|5 May 2026
|320
|15,143.1250
|4,845,800
|6 May 2026
|320
|15,250.0312
|4,880,010
|7 May 2026
|320
|14,210.1250
|4,547,240
|8 May 2026
|320
|13,929.6562
|4,457,490
|Total 4-8 May Friday
|1,600
|23,576,460
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|19,414
|303,508,300
|Accumulated under the program
|19,414
|303,508,300
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|71,256
|1,134,657,591
|4 May 2026
|1,122
|15,259.4340
|17,121,085
|5 May 2026
|1,122
|15,276.7692
|17,140,535
|6 May 2026
|1,122
|15,425.1961
|17,307,070
|7 May 2026
|1,122
|14,506.3859
|16,276,165
|8 May 2026
|1,122
|14,100.5570
|15,820,825
|Total 4-8 May Friday
|5,610
|83,665,680
|Bought from the Foundation*
|790
|14,913.6684
|11,781,798
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|77,656
|1,230,105,069
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|77,656
|1,230,105,069
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 200,208 A shares and 1,170,933 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.66% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 11 May 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 19 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 19 2026