ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 04 May to 08 May 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 17,814 279,931,840 4 May 2026 320 15,143.5000 4,845,920 5 May 2026 320 15,143.1250 4,845,800 6 May 2026 320 15,250.0312 4,880,010 7 May 2026 320 14,210.1250 4,547,240 8 May 2026 320 13,929.6562 4,457,490 Total 4-8 May Friday 1,600 23,576,460 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 19,414 303,508,300 Accumulated under the program 19,414 303,508,300 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 71,256 1,134,657,591 4 May 2026 1,122 15,259.4340 17,121,085 5 May 2026 1,122 15,276.7692 17,140,535 6 May 2026 1,122 15,425.1961 17,307,070 7 May 2026 1,122 14,506.3859 16,276,165 8 May 2026 1,122 14,100.5570 15,820,825 Total 4-8 May Friday 5,610 83,665,680 Bought from the Foundation* 790 14,913.6684 11,781,798 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 77,656 1,230,105,069 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 77,656 1,230,105,069

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 200,208 A shares and 1,170,933 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.66% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 May 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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