Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 04 May to 08 May 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 17,814 279,931,840
4 May 202632015,143.50004,845,920
5 May 202632015,143.12504,845,800
6 May 202632015,250.03124,880,010
7 May 202632014,210.12504,547,240
8 May 202632013,929.65624,457,490
Total 4-8 May Friday1,600 23,576,460
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 19,414 303,508,300
Accumulated under the program 19,414 303,508,300
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)71,256 1,134,657,591
4 May 20261,12215,259.434017,121,085
5 May 20261,12215,276.769217,140,535
6 May 20261,12215,425.196117,307,070
7 May 20261,12214,506.385916,276,165
8 May 20261,12214,100.557015,820,825
Total 4-8 May Friday5,610 83,665,680
Bought from the Foundation*79014,913.668411,781,798
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)77,656 1,230,105,069
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)77,656 1,230,105,069

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 200,208 A shares and 1,170,933 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.66% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 May 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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