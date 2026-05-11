The FDA Drug Approval Process (2-Day Online Training Course with 12 CPD Hours: Sept 24th-25th, 2026)

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The FDA Drug Approval Process (Sept 24th - Sept 25th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US is the largest market globally for pharmaceutical sales, so having a good understanding of FDA procedures is vital for those submitting in this challenging region. This course will help clarify the US regulatory process, giving you a practical insight into FDA requirements and ensuring that you are fully up to date with all the latest developments.

The comprehensive programme will cover procedures for submission of INDs, NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2), provide a useful insight into the organisation and structure of the FDA and its review processes, and highlight recent changes. The course will emphasise areas of interest to innovative manufacturers, but will also deal with issues relating to generic and over-the-counter drugs.

There will be ample opportunity for discussion with our expert trainer as well as other delegates and a practical workshop session to optimise learning.

Benefits of attending:

Review the latest FDA regulatory requirements for drug development

the latest FDA regulatory requirements for drug development Understand FDA regulatory strategic needs

FDA regulatory strategic needs Ensure that you comply with FDA requirements for NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2)

that you comply with FDA requirements for NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2) Discuss recent changes and developments with an industry expert and Improve your communication and interactions with the FDA

CPD Hours: 12



Who should attend?

This programme will be especially beneficial to those responsible for preparing US registration documents (INDs, NDAs, Biologics License Applications, etc), regulatory affairs personnel, lawyers and others responsible for advising companies on strategies for developing new drugs for the US market.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Pharmaceutical Medicine and Documents FDA History and Organisation Legal Basis (Patent Exclusivity PDUFA, GDUFA, BsUFA) Legal Basis Continued Application and Submissions Types Refusal to File Investigational New Drug (IND) Applications Getting Products to the Market Faster FDA Meetings and Documentation CTD Content - Setting the Scene CTD Content - M1

Day 2 CTD Content - M3 and Corresponding M2 CTD Content - M4 and Corresponding M2 CTD Content - M5 and Corresponding M2 Submission Format and Methods US Amendment Procedures High Level Comparison US vs EU Case Study



Speaker

Andrew Willis is an independent consultant providing expert advice and training on global regulatory solutions and pharmaceutical development. Previously, he worked for Catalent Pharma Solutions as VP Regulatory Affairs & Consulting Services, where he was head of a team of internal and external regulatory affairs consultants.

He qualified as a Chemist from the University of Glamorgan, after which he furthered his understanding of pharmaceutical development, working as a research chemist with Parke Davis. He had 10 years manufacturing and analytical experience prior to entering regulatory affairs as a Senior Executive Officer with responsibility for submission of European MAAs and project management of development programs. He has over 30 years' pharmaceutical experience with extensive knowledge in the development and manufacture of sterile, solid oral, inhalation, topical and biotech pharmaceutical products. These experiences have allowed knowledge of many biotech products requirements with experiences of growth hormones and multiple cancer treatments, including development and clinical registration of the first genetically modified live bacterium for such treatment.



He has extensive experience of major European and US regulatory projects, in the clinical and marketing authorisation stages, and has significant experience in coordinating and managing meetings with European and US Health Authorities.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj3la1

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