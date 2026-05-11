Brunswick Exploration Drills 17.7 Meters at 1.10% Li2O Within 123 Meters at 0.72% Li2O

MONTREAL, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additional results from the 2026 winter drilling campaign at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec where the Company continues to intersect multiple new, large and well mineralized pegmatites to the east of the main Anais pegmatite.

Highlights include:

1.10% Li 2 O over 17.7 meters in drill hole AN-26-08 within a larger package of continuous lithium mineralization (present within both country rock and pegmatites) of 123 metres at 0.72% Li 2 O .

in drill hole AN-26-08 within a larger package of continuous lithium mineralization (present within both country rock and pegmatites) of . Among the highest-grade and longest cesium intercepts reported in the James Bay with values up to 11.8 meters at 1.84% Cs 2 O.

The mineralized pegmatite zone hosted within the structural corridor, which includes the Anais pegmatite, now extends over 500 meters to the East and remains open .

hosted within the structural corridor, which includes the Anais pegmatite, . All new pegmatites reported today remain open in all directions.





Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “We are starting to define a major system at Anatacau Main. After demonstrating significant mineralization at Anais, our exploration holes to the east have provided us a first glimpse of the potential of the project as we continue to intercept multiple lithium-rich pegmatites. What is most striking at Anatacau is the strength of the mineralized fluids which formed these pegmatites. The drilling completed to date has encountered significant and pervasive lithium mineralization in the host rock surrounding the pegmatites indicating a well-formed system with further exploration upside as all the pegmatites identified to date are open in every direction.

Furthermore, as a first for BRW, almost all the pegmatites have returned very high cesium value indicating the potential for additional payable minerals at Anatacau. Metallurgical testwork will be initiated promptly to evaluate the recoverability of the cesium. This combination of large pegmatites enriched in both lithium and cesium compares very favorably to neighboring projects.”

Table 1: Mineralized Intercepts from Drilling Program at Anatacau Main

Hole ID From To Length (m) Li 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Cs 2 O (%) AN-26-08 21.2 29.3 8.1 0.83 242 0.64 incl. 23.9 26.3 2.4 0.67 523 1.37 and 43.35 48.2 4.85 0.82 55 0.40 and 71.0 194.0 123.0 0.72 196 0.56 incl. 94.9 112.6 17.7 1.10 282 0.73 incl. 127.00 137.00 10.00 1.04 78 0.20 incl. 155.6 160.5 4.9 1.15 412 0.40 incl. 178.7 190.5 11.8 0.71 405 1.84 AN-26-09 213.8 218.1 4.4 1.16 352 0.06 and 227.3 261.0 33.7 1.17 365 0.39 incl. 227.3 233.0 5.7 1.25 334 0.57 incl. 236.0 242.0 6.0 1.38 428 0.77 incl. 247.0 251.0 4.0 1.82 427 0.37 incl. 254.0 257.0 3.0 1.95 288 0.30 AN-26-10 50.1 60.0 9.9 0.58 47 0.30 incl. 50.1 53.0 2.9 0.90 41 0.21 and 63.0 71.0 8.0 0.59 343 1.11 incl. 63.0 65.0 2.0 1.59 413 1.99

The true thickness of the Anais dyke is estimated to be approximately 70%.

Discussion of Results

These three holes were designed in a fence pattern, each spaced 150 meters apart, and confirmed the continuity of the mineralized zone, which has now been extended more than 370 meters eastward from the main Anais pegmatite dike (Figure 1). The new dikes, sub-parallel to the Anais dike, form an extensive mineralized corridor that has now been drill-traced over 500 meters. The stacked dike structural control is very similar to that of the Galaxy Rio Tinto deposit. All intersected dikes remain open in all directions and interpreted to dip at 85° to the west.

Hole AN-26-08 intersected dozens of mineralized pegmatites including a large package of continuous lithium mineralization of 123 meters at 0.72% Li 2 O (Figure 2). This lithium mineralization is observed in both the pegmatites and the country rock (meta-volcanic rocks). High lithium values observed in country rock are usually associated with abundant holmquistite (e.g. from 127 to 137 meters at 1.04% Li 2 O). Pegmatite intervals in this large package contain up to 1.15% Li 2 O over 4.85 meters and 1.1% Li 2 O over 17.7 meters.

Hole AN-26-09 intersected multiple sub-parallel dykes including a wide pegmatite interval of 33.7 meters at 1.17% Li 2 O (Figure 3). Within this interval (from 227.3 to 261 meters) Li 2 O values were observed up to 1.82% and 1.95% Li2O, over 4 and 3 meters respectively.

Hole AN-26-10 intersected two lithium bearing pegmatites near surface including 2.9 meters at 0.9% Li 2 O and 2 meters at 1.59% Li 2 O. Assays for pegmatite intervals intersected deeper in this hole are pending.

The most recent drill holes also intersected multiple intervals of high tantalum and cesium values up to 1.84% Cs 2 O over 11.8 meters in Hole AN-26-08 including one assay that returned 4.6% Cs 2 O. Pollucite was visually identified in drill core in multiple pegmatites and correlates with the high cesium values.

The mineralized dykes discovered at Anatacau to date straddle the southern side of an interpreted major deformation zone, striking northwest-southeast; a structural control that is reminiscent of the Galaxy deposit. This finding is significant as it confirms that mineralization is constrained to the same structural corridor that is found at Rio Tinto’s Galaxy project (54.3Mt M&I at 1.30% Li 2 O and 55.9Mt Inferred at 1.29% Li 2 O, see Note) and BRW’s Anatacau West project which is immediately contiguous to Rio Tinto’s claim package, located approximately 20 kilometers to the west of Anais (Figure 4).

To date, the company has disclosed results from 4 of the 7 drill holes completed during the 2026 winter campaign, totaling 1,109 meters. The final three drill holes have identified additional pegmatites in the area. Results from these holes are pending and will be announced by BRW as soon as they become available.

Figure 1: Surface Map of the Anatacau Main Project and Drill Holes Completed to Date







Figure 2: Cross Section A-A’ (see Figure 1 for Location)







Figure 3: Cross Section B-B’ (see Figure 1 for Location)







Figure 4: Regional Map of the Anatacau Main and Anatacau West Projects





Table 2: Drill Hole Collars (UTM Nad83, Zone 18N)

Drill Holes Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM X UTM Y Elevation (m) AN-26-08 110 -48 252 380461 5784570 206 AN-26-09 110 -48 282 380621 5784515 209 AN-26-10 80 -48 245 380754 5784470 209

Note

SEC Technical Report Summary for the James Bay Lithium Project prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada), Wave International Pty and WSP Canada for Arcadium Lithium Plc., dated August 31 2023.

QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and services contractor Explo-Logik, applying industry-standard QA/QC procedures to its drilling and prospecting programs. All sample preparation and analytical work was performed by Agat Laboratories. Samples were prepared with methods 200075 and 200087 and dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution, prior to multielement analysis by ICP-OES and ICP-MS according to the Agat method 201378. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the laboratory, and all inserted standard, duplicates and blanks returned results within acceptable limits. All reported drill intersections are calculated on the basis of a lower cutoff grade of 0.30% Li2O.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li 2 O.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

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