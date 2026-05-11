Generative AI Server Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2030: Lucrative Opportunities in AI Chip Innovation and Open Hardware Initiatives and Emerging Markets

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI Server Market by Processor Type, Function, Form Factor, Deployment, Cooling Technology, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generative AI server market is set to expand remarkably, growing from USD 103.92 billion in 2025 to USD 448.60 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 34.0%

Stakeholders will gain insights into market drivers, competitive landscapes, and strategic positioning for market presence enhancement. The report also provides an analysis of innovation trends, market developments, diversification strategies, and competitive assessments of leading players such as Dell, Hewlett Packard, Lenovo, Huawei, and IBM.

Enterprises are harnessing generative AI for various applications like content creation, customer service automation, drug discovery, and personalized marketing. This surge is fueling the demand for high-performance AI servers to handle intensive workloads.

Cloud deployment will hold the largest market share.

The cloud deployment segment is projected to dominate the generative AI server market by 2030, attributed to its unparalleled scalability, flexibility, and cost advantages. Generative AI workloads, demanding substantial computational power, render on-premises solutions impractical for many enterprises. Cloud platforms offer on-demand access to high-performance GPU- and ASIC-based servers, eliminating hefty upfront capital expenditures.

Leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are investing heavily in advanced AI infrastructure with specialized AI chips, high-speed networking, and liquid-cooled data centers. This ensures enterprises can exploit top-notch capabilities without managing complex hardware setups. Additionally, cloud solutions facilitate seamless updates, speedy model deployment, and easy integration with AI development tools, quickening market time. The cloud's elastic and high-performance infrastructure will solidify its dominance in the generative AI server market by 2030.

Enterprises are estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The enterprise segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the generative AI server market due to the rapid integration of AI across business operations. From customer support to marketing automation, enterprises are adopting generative AI solutions, thereby escalating demand for robust server infrastructures. The shift from pilot projects to full-scale AI model deployments, including domain-specific systems, is boosting the need for scalable compute, storage, and networking solutions.

Enterprises often require custom and secure environments, prompting investments in dedicated or hybrid AI server setups. The focus on data privacy and compliance drives adopting private cloud or on-premise solutions. Industries such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail are leveraging AI for a competitive edge, enhancing infrastructure needs. As digital transformation evolves, the enterprise segment's growth trajectory in the generative AI server market will accelerate.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is poised for the highest CAGR in the generative AI server market, driven by digital expansion, governmental support, and rising enterprise AI adoption. Nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are experiencing rapid data generation, cloud adoption, and AI applications, increasing the demand for advanced AI servers.

Governments across the region are actively fostering AI advancements through strategic plans and infrastructure investments, exemplified by China's AI initiatives and India's digital programs. These efforts spur domestic innovation and foreign investments in AI infrastructure. Moreover, the proliferation of hyperscale data centers and the growing presence of global cloud providers like AWS and Microsoft Azure amplify the region's capacity for generative AI workloads. As businesses scale AI deployments, the Asia Pacific's demand for sophisticated server infrastructure will grow at a record pace.

Extensive primary interviews with industry experts were conducted to verify market sizes across various segments, categorized by company type, designation, and region specifics. The report profiles major market players such as Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, Huawei Technologies, IBM, and others, providing insights into their market strategies and growth assessments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 303 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $103.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $448.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Case Studies

Aivres' High-Performance Computing Server Accelerates AI Solution Development

Seeweb Collaborates with Lenovo and Nvidia to Launch GPU-Computing-As-A-Service Model and Expand AI Accessibility

Sharonai Expands AI Infrastructure with Lenovo Truscale, Deploying Hundreds of GPU-Dense Servers

Serving Inference for Llms: a Case Study with Nvidia Triton Inference Server and Eleuther AI

Applied Digital Corporation Expands AI Capabilities with Supermicro Servers

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Generative AI Applications

Demand for High-Performance Computing (HPC) Infrastructure

Aggressive Investments by Cloud Providers

Restraints

High Infrastructure Costs

Power Consumption and Sustainability Concerns

Vendor Lock-In and Limited Hardware Availability

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

AI Chip Innovation and Open Hardware Initiatives

Challenges

Data Privacy, Sovereignty, and Regulatory Hurdles

Talent Shortage in AI Infrastructure Design

Company Profiles

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Lenovo

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM

H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Fujitsu

Inspur Co. Ltd.

Nvidia Corporation

Adlink Technology Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Quanta Computers

Wistron Corporation

Gigabit Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Asustek Computer Inc.

Aivres

Aime

Wiwynn Corporation

Mitac Computing Technology Corporation

Nec Corporation India Private Limited

Xenon Systems Pty Ltd.

Graphcore

2Crsi Group





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ypsd2f

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