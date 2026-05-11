From Essential to Advanced Commercial Contract Drafting and Interpretation - 3-Day Intensive Online Training Course (Sept 15th-17th, 2026) with Mark Weston

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "From Essential to Advanced Commercial Contract Drafting and Interpretation - 3-Day Intensive (Sept 15th - Sept 17th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Commercial contracts are legal tools that secure your organisation's interests - if they are drafted well. Skilled drafters can structure terms that optimise outcomes - such as payment terms, IP ownership, termination triggers and limitations of liability - while protecting against adverse conditions.

Business is founded on the crystallisation of the terms of a deal and clarity and fair construction are the key to a successful commercial agreement. Without a clear agreement, commercial and legal disputes are likely, and unclear agreements are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation.

In today's fast-paced commercial landscape, lawyers and contract professionals must be equipped to draft, negotiate and interpret contracts with precision, clarity and strategic foresight. This three-day practical training course provides a comprehensive and immersive experience for those seeking to strengthen their skills in drafting robust, enforceable contracts and interpreting key provisions with commercial and legal insight.

Through a combination of in-depth instruction, practical drafting exercises, interactive case studies and peer discussion, delegates will gain the tools to manage risk, enhance legal certainty and add strategic value through well-structured agreements.

This 3-day modular, comprehensive training course focuses on delivering practical and applied learning of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level. Each section of the course builds on the section before so all those dealing with contracts can gain the skills to draft watertight clauses, navigate complexity and proactively manage risk for the benefit of their organisations.

Key topics covered include:

The legal principles behind contract interpretation

Differences between civil and common law drafting styles

How ambiguity is treated by courts and the impact on enforcement

Classical and modern approaches to contract formation, including key case law

Avoiding unintended contract formation during negotiation

Precise language for key clauses: shall, will, endeavours, warranties, representations, and indemnities

Strategic drafting techniques for limitation and exclusion of liability clauses

Risk allocation spectrum and how to reflect this in your drafting

Transfer of contractual rights: assignment, novation and third-party rights

Governing law, jurisdiction, and dispute resolution clauses with cross-border implications

Boilerplate clauses using a functional methodology

Entire agreement clauses and their role in contract enforcement

The role of interest, payment terms and remedies in balancing contract performance

Practical interactive learning style

Throughout the training course the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, practical group exercises, discussion sessions, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft contracts which meet your commercial objectives, and give you practical solutions to your drafting challenges.

Please note: When attending the online version of this training course, participants are required to join with the ability to turn on their cameras. This is an essential requirement in order to fully participate in the training course due to the interactive nature of the programme.

Presenter's firm

Weston Legal is a leading specialist boutique firm specialising in Commercial law, Technology law, Media law, Intellectual Property law, Data law and Regulatory law and practice. From its founding, the firm has always committed to provide a fast and efficient service wherever its clients operate. As its business has grown and diversified, it has recognised the strength and importance of the principles held by its people; putting clients first and operating as one team to realise its goals and share its success. These principles have formed the foundation of its culture and the way its lawyers interact with one another and the firm's clients. They are what distinguish it and are vital to its future.

Mark also operates as a leading consultant to Hill Dickinson LLP, a leading and award-winning international law firm with offices in London, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Piraeus, Singapore, Monaco and Hong Kong. As a full service law firm, it delivers advice and strategic guidance spanning the full legal spectrum from non-contentious advisory and transactional work, to all forms of dispute resolution. The firm is on the panel of a number of national and international organisations and regularly competes against many of the City firms. In recent months, they have been able to win a number of panel reviews against City firms.

CPD Hours: 18

Who should attend?

This is a must-attend trainingcourse for legal and commercial professionals who want to build strong foundations and practical confidence in contract drafting and who have a knowledge of the law, including:

In-house counsel

Private practice lawyers

Commercial and contracts directors and managers

Procurement and supply chain professionals

Project managers and business development executives

Compliance officers and risk managers

All those responsible for reviewing, interpreting or negotiating contract terms in a business or legal context

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Contract interpretation How do you form a contract? (Part 1) Commercial contract format and structure Ancillary documentation and contracts Terms: implied, express and standard (Part 1) Terms: implied, express and standard (Part 2) Drafting techniques: the easy but not well-known stuff

Day 2 Drafting techniques: The Hard Stuff (part 1) Drafting techniques: The Hard Stuff (part 2) Exclusion and limitation clauses (Part 1) Exclusion and limitation clauses (Part 2) Introduction to boilerplate Transferring contractual rights and obligations

Day 3 Welded boiler plate: 5 types of clause Payment remedies (1) Entire Agreement clauses (2) Governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses Exercises



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5u5mk

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