Gene Expression Analysis Market Report 2026 with Growth Forecasts to 2031: A $5.93 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Expression Analysis Market by Product, Service, Application, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gene expression analysis market is poised to grow from USD 4.23 billion in 2026 to USD 5.93 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7%. This growth is catalyzed by the increasing adoption of transcriptomics technologies and focus on precision medicine and personalized therapeutics.

Techniques like next-generation sequencing, PCR, and microarrays facilitate accurate and high-throughput gene activity analysis, supporting advancements in disease research and diagnostics. The market is further enriched by gene expression profiling in biomarker discovery and drug development, which enhances research efficacy and clinical outcomes, despite challenges such as high instrument costs and complex data analysis.

The reagents & consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Due to the repeated usage characteristics of kits, enzymes, probes, and other consumables across research and clinical workflows, the reagents & consumables segment is primed for substantial growth. Essential in PCR, next-generation sequencing, and microarray analysis, these products ensure consistent demand. The market benefits from the growing number of genomics and transcriptomics studies and the increasing implementation of gene expression profiling in diagnostics and drug research. Product innovations and the necessity for high-quality reagents further propel segment growth, making reagents a critical market driver.

Drug discovery & development segment holds the largest share of the market

Holding the largest market share, the drug discovery & development segment thrives on the extensive application of gene expression profiling for identifying and validating drug targets. This technology is vital in understanding gene function, disease pathways, and therapeutic responses, optimizing the drug development processes. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies leverage gene expression analysis for biomarker discovery and efficacy evaluation. Growing R&D investments and an emphasis on precision medicine reinforce the segment's dominance.

The US is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The US market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to its concentration of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms, robust research infrastructure, and a heightened focus on genomics and transcriptomics. Gene expression profiling, particularly in oncology and genetic disorders, is gaining traction, driving overall market growth. Technologies like next-generation sequencing, PCR, and microarrays are prevalent in research and clinical arenas, enhancing demand. Favorably, regulatory support, significant funding for genomic research, and advancements in analytical technologies contribute to this expansion.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report provides a competitive landscape, aiding market leaders and new entrants in understanding market dynamics and developing robust go-to-market strategies. It delivers insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also emphasizes product development, market diversification, and competitive assessment of leading players, equipping stakeholders to navigate market trends effectively.

Notable companies in the gene expression analysis landscape include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others. The report offers comprehensive insights, covering the market by offerings, applications, end-users, and regions, while analyzing the primary drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth.

Primary interviews in this report were conducted with significant input from both the supply side (70%) and demand side (30%).

Interview subjects included Managers (45%), CXOs and Directors (30%), and Executives (25%).

Geographic distribution for interviews included North America (40%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (25%), and other regions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 511 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen

Revvity

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pacbio

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Bgi

Eurofins Scientific

Standard Biotools

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC

Genscript

Takara Bio Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bruker

10X Genomics

Zymo Research Corporation

Twist Bioscience

Promega Corporation

Lgc Limited

Cd Genomics

Biospyder Technologies Inc.

New England Biolabs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skpz3

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