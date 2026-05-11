Wind Turbine Composites Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Opportunities Driven by New Installations, Blade Innovation and Supportive Government Policies

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Turbine Composites Market by Fiber Type, Resin Type, Manufacturing Process, Component, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wind turbine composites market is poised for substantial growth, with projections estimating its value to rise from USD 17.67 billion in 2025 to USD 28.85 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The push towards renewable energy sources, coupled with the demand for more efficient and larger turbines, fuels this growth trajectory.

Enhanced turbine designs featuring longer and more aerodynamic blades necessitate advanced materials boasting optimal strength-to-weight ratios. Glass fiber and carbon fiber reinforced polymers are crucial in this regard, as they ensure high mechanical load endurance without excessive weight. These materials are increasingly adopted due to the expansion of offshore wind farms, which prioritize structural reliability while minimizing operational costs over time.

This comprehensive analysis offers stakeholders precise approximations of market revenues and subsegment insights, facilitating strategic positioning and go-to-market planning. Understanding market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, and challenges, empowers stakeholders to navigate the competitive landscape effectively.

Epoxy Resin Market Dynamics

Epoxy resin is anticipated to experience the second-highest CAGR in the wind turbine composites market, driven by its ability to support larger turbine blades. Its market dominance is further enhanced by manufacturers' transition to vacuum-assisted resin infusion (VARTM). The rise in offshore installations and development of recyclable epoxy systems are additional growth catalysts.

Onshore Wind Turbine Market Trends

Onshore applications are expected to record significant growth, buoyed by their comprehensive global adoption and cost-effectiveness relative to offshore solutions. Onshore wind power benefits from established supply chains and easier installation processes, while ongoing advancements in composite blades enhance wind capture efficiency.

Europe's Strategic Market Position

Europe is projected to register the second-highest CAGR in the wind turbine composites sector. This growth is underpinned by the region's ambitious offshore wind projects and stringent renewable energy mandates through the Net Zero Industry Act, targeting 40% technology adoption by 2030. Europe's mature research and development ecosystem also contributes to the creation of recyclable turbine components.

Industry Validation and Insights

This analysis has been validated through primary interviews with industry experts globally, spanning various company types, designations, and geographical regions. Key players shaping the market landscape include China Jushi Co., Ltd., DowAksa, Teijin Limited, SGL Carbon, Hexcel Corporation, Gurit Services AG, Toray Industries, Inc., and more.

Research Coverage and Market Opportunities

The report delves into fiber and resin types, manufacturing processes, component applications, and regional markets. It highlights crucial factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth opportunities. Additionally, it provides an intricate examination of leading companies, offering insights into their business practices, strategies, and recent innovations in the wind turbine composites market.

Reasons to Invest in the Report

Key Market Influences: Analysis of drivers such as the rise in wind turbine installations, contrasted with restraints like material costs.

Analysis of drivers such as the rise in wind turbine installations, contrasted with restraints like material costs. Product Development: Insights on upcoming technologies and innovations within the market.

Insights on upcoming technologies and innovations within the market. Market Expansion: Information on lucrative markets and regional disparities in growth.

Information on lucrative markets and regional disparities in growth. Competitive Analysis: In-depth assessment of prominent players such as China Jushi Co., Ltd., DowAksa, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $17.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Installations of New Wind Turbines

Technological Advancements in Blade Design

Government Incentives and Policies Boosting Wind Installations

Challenges

Higher Raw Material Costs

Limited Blade Recycling Technology

Opportunities

Development of Recyclable Resin

Expansion of Offshore Wind Projects

Company Profiles

Gurit Services AG

China National Building Material Group Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

Rochling SE & Co. KG

Sgl Carbon

Dowaksa

Exel Composites

Evonik

Arkema

Teijin Limited

Owens Corning

Exxonmobil Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Pultrex

Epsilon Composite

Aeron Composite Limited

Westlake Corporation

Elan Composites

Northern Light Composites

Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd.

HS Hyosung Advanced Materials

Indore Composite

Reliance Industries Ltd.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcixey

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment