Vans - Global Market Report 2026-2031 Featuring Strategic Profiles of Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Renault, Toyota and More

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Van Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Van Market is projected to grow from USD 170.32 Billion in 2025 to USD 218.13 Billion by 2031 at a 4.21% CAGR. This industry largely centers around the manufacturing, distribution, and application of light commercial vehicles designed with closed cargo compartments for hauling freight and, occasionally, passengers. The swift rise of online shopping and the resulting need for effective last-mile and city delivery methods, along with greater funding for modernizing logistics, are major catalysts for this growth.

Additionally, the escalating demand for adaptable vehicle connectivity and cutting-edge safety features further propels the industry forward. Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) highlights this upward trajectory, showing that new van registrations within the European Union rose by 8.3% in 2024 to reach 1,586,688 units. Despite these positive trends, a major hurdle to sustained market growth is the heavy upfront capital and investment required to purchase vehicles.

These high acquisition expenses present a particular challenge for smaller fleet management businesses attempting to enter or expand within the market.

Market Driver

A major catalyst for the worldwide van market is the surge in e-commerce and last-mile delivery operations, with companies increasingly depending on streamlined city logistics to process internet purchases. The massive spike in digital retail requires broader fleets of adaptable vans that can maneuver through varied settings, ranging from busy metropolitan hubs to quiet suburban streets. Such commercial vehicles are essential for delivering merchandise to customers' homes promptly and affordably.

Highlighting the sheer volume of digital commerce fueling the need for delivery fleets, a 2024 International Trade Administration (ITA) report noted that global B2B e-commerce gross merchandise value hit USD 28.08 trillion that year. Consequently, this movement is driving advancements in vehicle architecture and integrated technology to improve package management and route efficiency.

The market is also heavily influenced by the rising shift toward electric and eco-friendly vans, motivated by stricter environmental laws, corporate green initiatives, and savings on fuel and upkeep. Automakers are broadening their electric portfolios to satisfy this changing need, resulting in enhanced vehicle performance and availability. Demonstrating this transition toward more sustainable fleets, Mercedes-Benz reported in April 2026 that its eVan sales surged by 29% during the first quarter of 2026 relative to the same period the prior year. More broadly, the light commercial vehicle sector shows enduring strength, as evidenced by Ford's January 2026 announcement that the Transit remained the top-selling van in America, achieving a record 161,797 units sold in 2025 for a 5.9% growth.

Market Challenge

High upfront investments and steep capital requirements stand as major obstacles to the growth of the worldwide van industry. These costly purchasing prices create formidable barriers for companies, especially emerging startups and smaller fleet managers that typically function with limited financial flexibility. The necessity of spending large sums initially to acquire modern vehicles - such as those equipped with state-of-the-art safety mechanisms or alternative fuel powertrains - severely limits their ability to upgrade or grow their existing operations.

Consequently, this economic strain frequently leads to postponed vehicle upgrades, forcing companies to extend the service life of aging, less effective vans, which slows down the industry-wide transition to modern, efficient technologies. Illustrating the impact of these financial hurdles, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reported that new light commercial vehicle registrations in the United Kingdom dropped by 10.3% in 2025 to 315,422 units. This reduction underscored a tough economic climate that effectively stifled investments in commercial fleets.

Market Trends

A key development transforming the worldwide van industry is the growing incorporation of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), which have transitioned from premium add-ons to essential operational and safety components. This evolution is largely motivated by stricter safety mandates and a heightened commitment to minimizing collisions and protecting driver health. Commercial vehicles featuring ADAS deliver clear advantages by utilizing tools like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping support, and automatic emergency braking to boost efficiency and lower driving risks. Highlighting the sector's dedication to integrated safety, the 2026 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter includes Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and Active Brake Assist as standard features.

At the same time, the broader implementation of connected fleet management technologies is drastically changing the maintenance, operation, and optimization of commercial vans. By utilizing real-time data analytics and telematics, these systems provide fleet operators with unprecedented insights into logistical patterns, driver habits, and vehicle health. These advancements enable preventative maintenance, better route planning, and maximized asset use, which collectively drive down costs and elevate service quality. The rapid uptake of this technology is highlighted by Ford Pro's March 2025 report, which noted a 40% surge in connected commercial vehicles over a two-year span, reaching a global total of 5.2 million units.

Key Players Profiled in the Van Industry:

Ford Motor Company

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Volkswagen Group

Renault Group

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED

Stellantis NV

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Van Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Van Market, By Tonnage Capacity:

Up to 2 Tons

2 Tons - 3 Tons

3 Tons - 5.5 Tons

Van Market, By Propulsion Type:

ICE

Electric

Van Market, By End Use:

Commercial

Personal

Van Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $170.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $218.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dx3va

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