Global Medical Adhesives Market Forecast to 2031 by Technology, Resin Type, Application and Region

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Adhesives Market by Technology, Resin Type, Application, And Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 11.38 billion in 2026 to USD 14.90 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for stronger, biocompatible, and durable bonding materials in healthcare facilities.

The proliferation of surgical procedures and the acceptance of minimally invasive techniques are key drivers, spurring hospitals to adopt medical adhesives for wound closure, tissue sealing, and hemostasis. Additionally, the surge in wearable medical devices and transdermal drug delivery systems increases the demand for skin-friendly flexible adhesives suitable for prolonged wear.

The combination of an aging population and a rise in chronic wound cases elevates the demand for advanced wound care products, including adhesive dressings and sealants. The medical device manufacturing sector requires high-performance adhesives critical for device assembly and fixture. Emerging markets witness a surge in business opportunities due to rapid healthcare developments, supported by ongoing product advancements from silicone and acrylic adhesive systems, regulatory compliance, and sustainable material adoption.

Technologically, the medical adhesives market segments into water-based, solvent-based, and solid & hot melt adhesives. Water-based adhesives dominate due to excellent biocompatibility, low toxicity, and minimal volatile organic compound emissions, ideal for skin-contact and wound care applications. These adhesives find extensive use in medical tapes, dressings, and wearable devices.

Despite strong bonding strength, solvent-based adhesives experience declining growth due to stringent environmental regulations on solvent emissions. Solid and hot-melt adhesives gain traction in medical device assembly and hygiene applications, thanks to their rapid curing times, easy processing, and effective adhesion across multiple materials. Water-based adhesives lead the market, complying with regulations for environmentally friendly products devoid of toxic components, while fulfilling healthcare safety and efficacy needs.

The medical adhesives market, categorized by resin type, includes fibrin, collagen, and other medical adhesive products. Fibrin-based adhesives hold the largest market share, offering superior biocompatibility and integral to the body's natural healing process. Surgeons use fibrin adhesives, derived from human or animal plasma, for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and wound closure, thereby expediting patient recovery, minimizing blood loss, and reducing adverse effects during surgeries.

Collagen-based adhesives gain popularity owing to their excellent tissue compatibility, facilitating cell growth in wound care and regenerative medicine. Synthetic adhesives, preferred for specific applications demanding robust bonding and controlled degradation, include cyanoacrylates and polyethylene glycol-based formulations. Fibrin adhesives are preferred for emergency medical situations and growing demand in healthcare for biologically based solutions.

The Asia Pacific region emerges as the fastest-growing market for medical adhesives due to rapidly evolving healthcare facilities in China, India, and Southeast Asia, alongside rising population and healthcare expenditure. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases and expanding elderly demographics amplify the need for advanced wound care solutions and surgical treatments, driving up medical adhesive consumption.

Regional growth in medical device manufacturing is propelled by cost advantages, favorable government policies, and increasing foreign investments. As hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care centers expand, product utilization rises. A growing awareness of minimally invasive surgical methods and modern treatments necessitates superior adhesive products. The Asia Pacific market's rapid expansion benefits from localized manufacturing resources and the establishment of production centers by foreign companies, boosting supply distribution and operational efficiency.

Key players in the market include Solventum (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Scapa Healthcare (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Permabond (UK), Chemence Medical, Inc (US), Artivion, Inc (US), Dymax (Ireland), and Bostik (France). These companies maintain robust manufacturing facilities throughout the Asia Pacific region and have well-developed distribution networks. They possess a broad product portfolio with comprehensive applications and have a significant market share, leveraging effective business strategies and spanning diverse geographic areas.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $14.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Growth in Wearable and Portable Medical Devices Advancements in Biocompatible and Light-Curable Technologies

Restraints Stringent Regulatory Requirement Risk of Skin Irritation and Biocompatibility Issues Availability of Alternative Wound Closure Methods

Opportunities Growth in Home Healthcare and Remote Diagnostics Innovations in Advanced Adhesive Technologies Integration with Smart and Minimally Invasive Surgical Solutions

Challenges Compatibility with New Medical Devices Technological Complexity in Product Development



Case Studies

Biocompatible Epoxy Encapsulants in Medical Device Manufacturing

Silicone Adhesives for Long-Wear Wearable Devices

Cyanoacrylate Adhesives for Surgical Wound Closure

Company Profiles

Solventum (3M)

Henkel AG & Co., KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

Scapa Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson (Medtech Company)

Permabond

B. Braun SE

Chemence Medical, Inc.

Artivion, Inc.

Dymax

Bostik

Medtronic

Dentsply Sirona

Masterbond Inc.

Ashland

Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC

Hoenle AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Vivostat A/S

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Nitto Denko Corporation

Baxter International

Cartell Chemical Co. Ltd.

Bioseal Inc.

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