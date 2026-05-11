Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Forecast to 2031: Total Revenue to Surpass USD 4 Billion due to Rising Demand for PA Resins

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market by Fiber Type, Resin Type, Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The long fiber thermoplastics market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.86 billion in 2026 to USD 4.06 billion by 2031, indicating a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Glass-fiber-reinforced thermoplastics are increasingly favored for their balanced strength, stiffness, and impact resistance at a competitive cost, compared to carbon fibers. These materials are extensively utilized across sectors such as automotive, electrical and electronics, and industrial applications, particularly in high-volume operations where cost-performance balance is essential.

Advancements in glass-fiber formulations and processing technologies continue to improve material properties and broaden application scopes. Despite their popularity, glass-fiber-reinforced thermoplastics lag behind in performance relative to carbon fibers, and the industry's shift towards advanced materials slightly eclipses their growth.

PA Resin Segment Insights

The polyamide (PA) resin segment represented the second-largest share in the long fiber thermoplastics market by 2025, thanks to its robust mechanical performance and ease of processing. PA-based thermoplastics are notable for high strength, excellent resistance to wear and thermal stability, making them suitable for challenging applications within automotive, industrial, and electronics sectors. The material's capacity to replace metal components without sacrificing structural integrity has supported its broad adoption.

Pultrusion Process Segment Growth

The pultrusion process segment is poised for significant growth due to its capability of producing continuous fiber-reinforced profiles with consistent quality and superb structural performance. This process is ideal for creating components with excellent rigidity and dimensional stability, suited for construction and infrastructure applications. Pultrusion efficiency in producing long, uniform parts with minimal waste further enhances cost optimization in large-scale production.

Sporting Goods Segment Escalation

The sporting goods segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by a rising demand for lightweight, high-performance materials in advanced sports equipment, such as bicycles, rackets, helmets, and protective gear. Long-fiber thermoplastics offer a superior strength-to-weight ratio, along with impact resistance and durability, contributing to enhanced athletic performance and safety.

European Market Influence

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the market in 2025, underpinned by a strong automotive and industrial base alongside a focus on advanced materials. Leading automotive manufacturers such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Stellantis are integrating long fiber thermoplastics to achieve vehicle lightweighting and improved fuel efficiency. Regulatory support towards sustainability and recyclability aids their market prevalence.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report offers market leaders and new entrants with approximations of long fiber thermoplastics market revenues, helping stakeholders understand competitive dynamics, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, and crafting optimal go-to-market strategies.

Validated through global primary interviews, the market analysis includes comprehensive assessments of industry leaders like Celanese Corporation, SABIC, Avient Corporation, and more, providing insights into business strategies, innovative solutions, and competitive landscapes.

Key Insights

Analysis of market drivers such as demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles, and increasing EV production.

Challenges, including complex manufacturing processes and competition from other materials.

Opportunities in metal replacement applications.

Insights on upcoming technologies and product innovations.

Comprehensive market assessment and diversification opportunities across different regions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 353 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Rising Electrification and EV Production Superior Mechanical Performance Over Short Fiber Thermoplastics

Restraints Higher Material and Processing Costs Than Conventional Plastics Complex Manufacturing Processes Competition from Thermoset Composites and Metals

Opportunities Increasing Adoption in Metal Replacement Applications Growing Demand for Recyclable and Sustainable Composite Materials Expansion into New Applications Such as EV Battery Systems, Infrastructure, and Industrial Automation Components

Challenges Need to Reduce Overall System Cost High R&D and Qualification Timelines Maintaining Consistent Fiber Distribution and Performance During Processing



Case Studies

Celanese: Front-End Module Carrier for Automotive Lightweighting

Sabic: Electric Vehicle Battery Enclosure Structures

RTP Company: Industrial Pallets & Logistics Load Carriers

Company Profiles

Celanese Corporation

Sabic

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Avient Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

RTP Company, Inc.

Syensqo

Toray Industries, Inc.

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Kingfa Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Xiamen LFT Composite Plastic Co. Ltd.

BGF Group

Lehmann&Voss&Co.

Technocompound GmbH

Polyram Group

Akro-Plastic GmbH

GS Caltex Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Pret Advanced Materials (Shanghai Pret)

Zhejiang Juner New Materials Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Sunway Polymer Co. Ltd

Indore Composite Pvt. Ltd.

Dieffenbacher GmbH Maschinen- Und Anlagenbau

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mj7p7c

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