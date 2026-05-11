Specialty Yeast (Extract, Autolysate, Beta-Glucan) Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2026-2036 Featuring Key Players - Lesaffre, Kerry, Lallemand, AB Mauri, ADM, Alltech, Cargill, Nutreco

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Extract, Yeast Autolysate, Yeast Beta-Glucan), Application (Food, Beverages, Feed), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global specialty yeast market is expected to reach approximately USD 7.8 billion by 2036 from USD 4.13 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2026-2036).



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global specialty yeast market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The major factors driving the growth of the specialty yeast market include the increasing demand for processed and convenience food products and rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of yeast. Additionally, the growing use of specialty yeast in the production of alcoholic beverages and biofuels, and expansion of functional food and nutraceutical applications are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the specialty yeast market.

The key players operating in the global specialty yeast market are Lesaffre Group, Kerry Group, Lallemand Inc., AB Mauri, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Nutreco N.V., and various other regional and emerging fermentation-based ingredients and specialty food ingredient providers, among others.

In 2026, North America dominates the global specialty yeast market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to high consumption of processed foods and strong demand for functional food ingredients in the United States and Canada. Europe is expected to maintain a significant market share, supported by established food processing industries and growing consumer demand for clean-label and natural ingredients.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rapid urbanization, expanding food processing sectors, and growing awareness of functional foods in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing emphasis on processed food development.



Market Segmentation



Based on Type



By type, the yeast extract segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to its widespread use as a natural flavor enhancer and nutritional fortification ingredient in processed foods. Yeast extracts provide clean-label solutions for food manufacturers. However, the yeast beta-glucan segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for functional ingredients with immune-modulating and health-promoting properties. Yeast autolysate represents a specialized segment with significant growth potential.



Based on Application



By application, the food segment holds the largest market share in 2026, owing to the extensive use of specialty yeast derivatives in bakery items, savory snacks, soups, sauces, and ready-to-eat meals. Food applications represent the primary driver for specialty yeast adoption. The beverages segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for functional beverages and the use of yeast-derived ingredients in brewing and fermentation. Feed applications represent an emerging segment with rapid growth potential.



Key Questions Answered in The report:

What is the current revenue generated by the specialty yeast market globally?

At what rate is the global specialty yeast market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global specialty yeast market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type and application are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global specialty yeast market?

Who are the major players in the global specialty yeast market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global specialty yeast market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Clean-Label Flavoring Ingredients

Growth in Functional Animal Nutrition

Rising Demand for Plant-Based Protein Alternatives

Restraints

Volatility in Molasses & Fermentation Feedstock Prices

Regulatory Approval Requirements for Feed Additives

Opportunities

Expansion of Yeast-Based Immune Health Ingredients

Increasing Application in Nutraceutical Formulations

Challenges

Process Standardization

Shelf-Life Stability of Functional Yeast Fractions

Market Trends

Salt Reduction Using Yeast-Derived Umami Solutions

Antibiotic Replacement in Animal Feed

Market Share Analysis by Key Player

Company Profiles

Associated British Foods plc (AB Mauri)

Lesaffre Group

Lallemand Inc.

AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

Kerry Group plc

DSM-Firmenich AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Alltech, Inc.

Leiber GmbH

Biorigin

LeSaffre Animal Care (Phileo)

AEB Group SpA

Ohly GmbH

Pakmaya

Scope of the Report:

Specialty Yeast Market Assessment by Type

Yeast Extract

Yeast Autolysate

Yeast Beta-Glucan

Specialty Yeast Market Assessment by Application

Food

Beverages

Feed

Specialty Yeast Market Assessment by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5klvno

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