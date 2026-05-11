Nutraceutical Excipients (Fillers, Diluents, Coating Agents, Binder, Disintegrants) Market Research and Forecast Report 2026-2036

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceutical Excipients Market By Type (Fillers, Diluents, Coating Agents, Binder, Disintegrants), End Products (Protein and Amino Acids, Vitamin, Minerals, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, And Others) - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global nutraceutical excipients market is expected to reach approximately USD 9.9 billion by 2036 from USD 5.09 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2026-2036).
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global nutraceutical excipients market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2036. Following extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, The report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
The major factors driving the growth of the nutraceutical excipients market include the expansion of the overall nutraceutical industry and growing consumer awareness about the benefits of dietary supplements. Additionally, the rising incidence of lifestyle-associated diseases, development of multifunctional and clean-label excipients, and increasing global health consciousness are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the nutraceutical excipients market.
In 2026, North America dominates the global nutraceutical excipients market with the largest market share, primarily attributed to a mature nutraceutical market and high consumer awareness in the United States and Canada. Europe maintains a significant market share, supported by established dietary supplement industries and stringent regulatory frameworks.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rising disposable incomes and increasing health consciousness in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with growing emphasis on health and wellness products.
The key players operating in the global nutraceutical excipients market are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Freres, Huatai Group, BASF SE, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and various other regional and emerging nutraceutical ingredients and excipients manufacturers, among others.
Market Segmentation
Based on Type
By type, the fillers and diluents segment holds the largest market share in 2026, primarily attributed to their extensive use in solid dosage forms and their critical role in nutraceutical formulation. Fillers and diluents provide bulk and stability to nutraceutical products. However, the coating agents segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for improved product stability and enhanced bioavailability. Binder and disintegrants represent specialized segments with significant growth potential.
Based on End Products
By end products, the proteins and amino acids segment holds the largest market share in 2026, owing to the booming sports nutrition and weight management markets. Proteins and amino acids represent the largest end-product category for nutraceutical excipients. The vitamin segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer demand for multivitamin supplements. Minerals, omega 3 fatty acids, and other segments represent specialized markets with rapid growth potential.
Key Questions Answered in The report:
- What is the current revenue generated by the nutraceutical excipients market globally?
- At what rate is the global nutraceutical excipients market demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?
- What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global nutraceutical excipients market?
- What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?
- Which segments in terms of type and end products are expected to create major traction for the service providers in this market?
- What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global nutraceutical excipients market?
- Who are the major players in the global nutraceutical excipients market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?
- What are the recent strategic developments in the global nutraceutical excipients market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals
- Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Preventive Healthcare
- Rising Disposable Income and Expansion of Middle-Class Population
Restraints
- Limited R&D Investments in Nutraceutical Excipient Development
Opportunities
- Development of Multifunctional and Co-Processed Excipients
Challenges
- Stability Issues Associated with Nutraceutical Active Ingredients
Company Profiles
- Kerry Group Plc
- Innophos Holdings, Inc.
- JRS Pharma
- Sensient Colors LLC
- Hilmar Ingredients
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Roquette Freres S.A.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Meggle Group Wasserburg
- ABF Ingredients
Scope of The report:
Nutraceutical Excipients Market Assessment - by Type
- Fillers
- Diluents
- Coating Agents
- Binder
- Disintegrants
Nutraceutical Excipients Market Assessment - by End Products
- Protein and Amino Acids
- Vitamin
- Minerals
- Omega 3 Fatty Acids
- Others
Nutraceutical Excipients Market Assessment - by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppwgzq
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