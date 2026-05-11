ORIGENCE HONORED WITH GOLD STEVIE® AWARD FOR CREDIT UNIONS FOR KIDS WINE AUCTION IN 2026 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Irvine, CA, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Cause Event category in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®. The award recognizes Origence’s leadership in organizing and executing the credit union industry’s flagship philanthropic event since 2006.

Nearly 600 credit union and industry leaders gathered in Dana Point, California, for the 2026 event, an evening of dining, entertainment, and a heartfelt celebration of miracles. The night featured an inspiring patient story alongside live and silent auctions, including a selection of curated experiences. Together, attendees raised $2.4 million for 11 Children's Miracle Network hospitals across California and Nevada, with every dollar remaining local to support the communities where it was given.

“The Wine Auction reflects what can happen when credit unions and industry partners come together around a shared purpose, and this recognition is a testament to that collective impact,” said Tony Boutelle, president & CEO of Origence. “We are grateful to the community that has supported this event over the years and helped create a meaningful and lasting difference for children and families.”

Beyond fundraising, the event’s impact is brought to life through the stories of Miracle Children and their families, illustrating how donations translate into life-saving treatments and ongoing care. These moments continue to inspire strong participation and reinforce the event’s mission.

Founded in 2006, the Credit Unions for Kids Wine Auction has become the credit union movement’s premier philanthropic event, uniting industry leaders in support of Children’s Miracle Network. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $20 million to benefit children’s hospitals, funding critical pediatric care, research, and family support services in local communities.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

About Origence

Origence is a leading technology provider transforming the lending experience for credit unions and their members. Established in 1994 as a credit union service organization, Origence has helped credit unions originate nearly $600 billion in loans through a network of connected technology solutions, including Origence CUDL™, Origence Lending Services, Origence arc, and FI Connect. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Credit Unions for Kids and Children’s Miracle Network

Credit Unions for Kids is the brand under which America’s credit unions fundraise for Children’s Miracle Network. The collaborative effort, driven by a “people helping people” philosophy, includes individual credit unions, local chapters, state leagues/associations, two national trade organizations, business partners, and several trade publications. Founded in 1986, Credit Unions for Kids has raised more than $250 million for affiliated children’s hospitals. Annually, credit unions are the fifth largest corporate contributor to Children’s Miracle Network. The credit union community established a wonderful legacy at hospitals across the country, funding breakthrough research, numerous programs and services, and construction of new facilities. Fundraising activities run the gamut from major events to online giving campaigns to paper balloon icon sales. For more information on Credit Unions for Kids and Children’s Miracle Network, please contact Nick Coleman at (515) 339-1723 or ncoleman@cmnhospitals.org.