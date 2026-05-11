LanzaTech Selects North Sea Port, Ghent as Site for Europe’s First Commercial Alcohol-to-Jet SAF Facility

GHENT, Belgium, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Sea Port is delighted to announce that LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech”), a member of the FLITE (Fuel via Low carbon Integrated Technology from Ethanol) consortium, has selected North Sea Port, Ghent, Belgium as the permanent site for what will be Europe’s first commercial-scale Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) facility using the LanzaJet™ ATJ Process. LanzaTech has simultaneously confirmed the imminent submission of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) scoping notification with Belgian authorities, marking a major de-risking milestone on the project’s path toward Financial Investment Decision (FID). The FLITE consortium is supported by EU Horizon 2020 funding.

The FLITE project will deliver significant economic benefits to the Ghent region, creating around 50 permanent high-quality jobs once operational, alongside an average of 300 FTE positions throughout the 3-year construction period. Local businesses will be given opportunities to tender and provide construction staff, ensuring the project’s investment is felt across the wider regional economy.

“We are thrilled to welcome FLITE to North Sea Port,” said Cas König, CEO of North Sea Port. “The FLITE project is an excellent fit with our Impact 2030 plan and the broader sustainability ambitions of the City of Ghent and Province of Flanders. Our mature industrial ecosystem and multimodal connectivity mean FLITE can hit the ground running, with existing utilities infrastructure, a skilled local workforce, and well-developed fuel logistics operations already in place. North Sea Port is the ideal home for a project of this ambition and scale, and we look forward to FLITE becoming a valued and long-term partner within our community.”

“We are delighted to have chosen North Sea Port, Ghent as the home for FLITE,” said Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “This is a world-class location that gives the project every advantage it needs to succeed. The site’s mature and diverse industrial ecosystem not only reduces development risk but also provides a strong foundation of partnership opportunities to complement and support the project, including proximity to the ArcelorMittal Steelanol ethanol plant located directly across the canal from the site. We are committed to being a safe, responsible and sustainable neighbour as we build and operate the facility. With FEED substantially complete, site secured, feedstock supply LOIs in place and offtake frameworks established, the submission of our EIA scoping notification will mark a defining moment in the project’s development, and we look forward to engaging with investors who share our ambition to make FLITE a cornerstone of European sustainable aviation supply.”

Designed to be fully compliant with CORSIA, EU ReFuelEU Aviation, and UK SAF Mandate regulations, FLITE’s SAF will meet the highest international standards, giving investors confidence in the product’s credentials and its potential to access multiple high-value compliance markets.

About North Sea Port

North Sea Port is fully committed to a climate-neutral port by 2050 through energy transition and the development of sustainable and efficient transport. North Sea Port is the 60 kilometer cross-border port area stretching from Vlissingen on the North Sea in the Netherlands through Terneuzen to Ghent, 32 kilometers inland in Belgium. As a centrally-located hub in Western Europe, the port specialises in multimodal transport (shipping, inland navigation, rail, truck and pipeline) and a wide range of goods. North Sea Port generates €12.7 billion in added value annually, placing it third among the ports in Europe. When it comes to cargo transshipment, it ranks ninth in the list of the biggest European ports with 67 million tonnes. The port area is home to 550 companies and creates direct and indirect employment for 106,000 people. www.northseaport.com

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech (NASDAQ: LNZA) is a leader in carbon management, using its proprietary gas-fermentation platform to transform waste-carbon into fuels and chemicals. Headquartered in the U.S., the company provides technology and commercial pathways that strengthen industrial resilience and unlock new economic value from carbon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, of LanzaTech. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of LanzaTech’s management. Although LanzaTech believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, LanzaTech cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on projections prepared by, and are the responsibility of, LanzaTech’s management. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside LanzaTech’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including LanzaTech’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern; delays or interruptions in government contract awards, funding cycles or agency operations (including due to a government shutdown) that could postpone project milestones and defer related revenue recognition; LanzaTech’s ability to attract new investors and raise substantial additional financing to fund its operations and/or execute on its other strategic options LanzaTech’s ability to maintain the listing of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; LanzaTech’s ability to execute on its business strategy and achieve profitability; and LanzaTech’s ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel. LanzaTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the header “Risk Factors” in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, September 30, 2025, March 31, 2026 and in future SEC filings. New risk factors that may affect actual results or outcomes emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can LanzaTech assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements attributable to LanzaTech or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. LanzaTech undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

North Sea Port, Johan Bresseleers, spokesman, johan.bresseleers@northseaport.com, +32 478 918 675

Freya Burton, freya@lanzatech.com



This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement No 857839.