Kvika banki hf.: Major shareholder announcement

Attached is a major shareholder announcement.
Attachment
| Source: Kvika banki hf. Kvika banki hf.
Attached is a major shareholder announcement.
Attachment
The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Kvika banki hf. (“Kvika” or “the Company”) convenes a shareholders’ meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 4 June 2026 at 16:30 at the Company’s...Read More
The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for the first quarter of 2026 at a board meeting on Tuesday 12 May. The financial statements will...Read More